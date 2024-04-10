GYMGUYZ Flexes Growth Muscle with Growth Into 39 New Cities Across the Country

World's Largest In-Home Fitness Franchise Strengthens Presence in California, Florida, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas in Q1

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GYMGUYZ, the world's largest in-home and on-site personal training franchise, has announced its expansion into 39 new cities across the United States. The brand is broadening its footprint with openings in California, Florida, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas. GYMGUYZ "brings the workout to you" by offering options to come on-site to businesses and organizations in addition to training clients in their homes.

Franchisees of GYMGUYZ, the world’s largest in-home and on-site personal training franchise

In the coming months, GYMGUYZ is set to open in the following territories: Newport Beach, California; Cape Coral and Bonita Springs, Florida; Main Line, Pennsylvania; Knoxville, Tennessee; and San Antonio, Texas. With these openings, the brand is serving 39 new cities as they welcome five new franchisees and support an existing franchisee expand into new territory, underscoring its dedication to growing its presence nationwide and empowering entrepreneurs to succeed in the fitness industry through the GYMGUYZ franchise opportunity.

As GYMGUYZ continues to grow, so do the range of services available to clients. The recent launch of Assisted Stretch services has already become a staple offering, with a remarkable 100% retention rate since its introduction. Additionally, with a steadfast commitment to fostering technological innovation and a dedication to enhancing client convenience, the brand has launched brand-new, online, one-on-one, and small-group fitness virtual training sessions.

"Expanding our reach into these new territories marks an exciting chapter for GYMGUYZ and a strong start to 2024 as we continue to redefine the fitness industry," said Josh York, Founder & CEO of GYMGUYZ. "I am certain that our newest franchisees will play a pivotal role in advancing our mission to empower individuals across the nation in reaching their fitness aspirations. As we continue to expand, we are enthusiastic about the possibilities ahead, and eager to maintain our commitment to inspire others on their journey towards a healthier and happier life."

Serving over 1,100 cities internationally, including cities in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, GYMGUYZ uses a variety of customized fitness programs, including strength training, cardio fitness, sports conditioning, group fitness, weight loss and toning, senior fitness, youth and teen fitness, assisted stretch, and nutrition counseling to help people reach their health goals. GYMGUYZ's Certified Personal Trainers are experts in using GYMGUYZ methodologies, and they employ various techniques and tools to ensure that no two workouts are ever the same, but are always fun and challenging.

GYMGUYZ is actively seeking qualified single and multi-territory franchisees who are looking to help change lives through at-home workouts. To learn more about GYMGUYZ consumer and business services, visit https://www.gymguyz.com/. To learn more about franchising with GYMGUYZ, visit https://www.gymguyz.com/franchise-opportunities/.

About GYMGUYZ

GYMGUYZ is proud to be the largest in-home and on-site personal training company in the world. GYMGUYZ brings the workout to their clients and provides convenient, customized and creative workouts. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the brand delivers expert personal trainers that utilize a fleet of branded vehicles stocked with state-of-the-art fitness equipment to deliver exceptional fitness experiences. In 2019, the brand was recognized as No. 5 on Inc. Mag's 10 Hottest Franchise Businesses in America, which highlighted their growth of more than 801% over the last three years. GYMGUYZ also scored the first and second place spots on Franchise Gator's annual list of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Franchises and received recognition as a top franchise in Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive 41st Annual Franchise 500. Now serving over 1,100 cities internationally, including cities in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, GYMGUYZ is the fastest-growing fitness concept in the U.S. with plans to open another 75 territories by the end of 2023. For more information on GYMGUYZ and franchising opportunities, visit http://www.gymguyz.com/.

Media Contact: Emily Eastin, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300 or [email protected]

SOURCE GYMGUYZ