GYMGUYZ Introduces GG DRIVE Platform, Boosting Franchisee Support and Growth

Personal training franchise paves the way for a new era of innovation and expansion

Launches the GG DRIVE platform, offering actionable, data-driven insights

Enables franchisees to analyze key marketing, sales, and operational metrics enhancing return on investment

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GYMGUYZ, the world's largest in-home and on-site personal training franchise, introduced its newest proprietary technology today to franchisees – the GG DRIVE platform.

Engineered to drive success, this state-of-the-art business intelligence platform provides unprecedented insights into franchisee business operations with its detailed and comprehensive data. It also fosters productive, data-driven discussions throughout the GYMGUYZ franchise system, "connecting the dots" between clients, trainers, managers, owners, vendors, and corporate staff.

The DRIVE platform reveals critical opportunities and trends that will significantly boost our franchisees' success. Post this

Following expansion into 155 new cities, GYMGUYZ will showcase this new data platform at their eighth annual Recharge Convention in Cancun, held from September 18th to 20th. This launch is a pivotal element of the brand's ambitious goal to enhance franchisee support and reach 400 new cities served by 2025.

"The DRIVE platform reveals critical opportunities and trends that will significantly boost our franchisees' success," said Gregg Bushyeager, Director of CRM and Analytics at GYMGUYZ. "It simplifies performance assessment and highlights areas for improvement, offering a holistic view of a franchise's operations. Beyond measuring overall performance, the platform also ensures consistency of data and key metrics throughout our entire franchise network."

The new platform leverages Snowflake, a fully managed service that powers the AI Data Cloud, to aggregate and streamline data from various business partners. On the franchisee-facing side, Sigma Consulting provides the business intelligence tools that create an intuitive and easy-to-use user interface.

This system enables franchisees to gain comprehensive insights into leads, sales funnels, client interactions, cash collections, fitness package utilization rates, and digital marketing efforts.

"Innovation has been the key to our growth and success," said Phil Brojan, President of GYMGUYZ. "GG DRIVE embodies this by consolidating our marketing, operational, and financial data into one analytical platform, generating key dashboards used to drive performance. This allows our franchisees to streamline operations, identify opportunities, and provide valuable insights to their team members. For our franchise support team, it enhances our support services and allows us to drive franchise system revenue. We're excited to integrate GG DRIVE into our proprietary technology stack and leverage its potential as we continue to build on our successes this year."

Franchisees can now dive deeply into their data to evaluate the effectiveness of various lead sources and enhance their marketing ROI. By analyzing marketing expenditures and monitoring advertising impressions through to sales, they can now more effectively manage their finances and pinpoint where to focus their resources for maximum business growth.

"Launching GG DRIVE marks a significant milestone in GYMGUYZ's evolution," said Josh York, Founder & CEO of GYMGUYZ. "Our commitment to innovation and franchisee success is at the heart of this new platform, which allows franchisees to seamlessly analyze sales data, track growth trends, and optimize training session utilization. It allows our franchisees to focus on business growth and solidify GYMGUYZ's leadership in the fitness industry."

To learn more about franchise opportunities with GYMGUYZ, visit gymguyz.com/franchise-opportunities.

About GYMGUYZ:

GYMGUYZ is proud to be the largest in-home and on-site personal training company in the world. GYMGUYZ brings the workout to their clients and provides convenient, customized and creative workouts. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the brand utilizes a fleet of branded vehicles that bring enough state-of-the-art fitness equipment to provide a fantastic workout 365 days per year, along with an expert personal trainer to their customers' doors. In 2019, the brand was recognized as No. 5 on Inc. Mag's 10 Hottest Franchise Businesses in America, which highlighted their growth of more than 801% over the last three years. GYMGUYZ also scored the first and second place spots on Franchise Gator's annual list of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Franchises. The fastest-growing fitness concept in the U.S., GYMGUYZ is now servicing over 1,300 cities internationally, including the United States, United Kingdom and Canada. For more information on GYMGUYZ and franchising opportunities, visit http://www.gymguyz.com/.

