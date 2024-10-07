GYMGUYZ Launches Ambitious 2025 Vision at Eighth Annual Recharge Convention

Leading Personal Training Franchise Celebrates Impressive Growth and Debuts Strategic Initiatives Set to Drive Expansion and Enhance Franchisee Support

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GYMGUYZ, the world's largest in-home and on-site personal training franchise, recently hosted its eighth annual Recharge franchisee convention in Cancun, Mexico. Following the brand's announcement of the GG DRIVE Platform, an all-new, proprietary technology for franchisee support, this year's convention emphasized innovative strategies to enhance franchisee operations and drive profitability.

The event featured an inspiring presentation by keynote speaker Doc Cohen, CFE of Great American Cookies. A franchise industry veteran, Cohen was the first franchisee inducted into the International Franchise Association's Hall of Fame, joining the ranks of legends like Dave Thomas, Ray Kroc, and Fred DeLuca.

Over the course of three days, the event showcased engaging roundtable discussions aimed at sharing best practices. These discussions empowered franchisees to optimize their assets and resources.

In addition to exploring the GG DRIVE Platform, GYMGUYZ introduced a new internal operational app aimed at streamlining initial fitness assessments. Set to launch in early November, this innovative tool boasts an easy-to-use interface designed to simplify the process of conducting the industry's most comprehensive in-home assessments. The app also presents pricing and package options in a clear and accessible format for clients.

"The energy from our entire franchise network at this year's Recharge convention was truly remarkable," said Josh York, Founder & CEO of GYMGUYZ. "The launch of our new GG DRIVE Platform certainly contributed to the excitement, but it was the genuine connections and shared success stories among franchisees that inspired everyone present. With GYMGUYZ expanding into over 155 additional cities in 2024, the opportunities for continued growth are endless. The GYMGUYZ team left feeling motivated and well-equipped to continue to enhance our personal training services."

As a leader in in-home and on-site personal training services, GYMGUYZ is committed to expanding its offerings, including comprehensive assisted stretch programs and wellness initiatives. The company continues to forge partnerships with corporations, schools, hospitals, and residential communities, including apartment complexes and senior living centers, ensuring that fitness and wellness are accessible to all.

At the convention, a number of franchisees and GYMGUYZ authorized vendors were recognized with a variety of awards by senior leadership.

2024 Recognitions & Awards

Vendor of the Year: CareerPlug

CareerPlug Elite Producer Award: JC Con Savage, GYMGUYZ Southern Fairfield County

JC Con Savage, GYMGUYZ Southern Fairfield County MVP Team Member of the Year: Jake Ronson , GYMGUYZ Orlando West & GYMGUYZ North Tampa, Clearwater & St. Petersburg

, GYMGUYZ Orlando West & GYMGUYZ North Tampa, Clearwater & St. Petersburg MVP Team Member of the Year: Christina McDonagh , GYMGUYZ Bergen, Hudson & Rockland Counties

, GYMGUYZ Bergen, Hudson & Rockland Counties Growth Mindset Award: Phil Brojan , GYMGUYZ Greater Morris County

, GYMGUYZ Greater Morris County Secretariat Award: Anthony & Roseanne Trapasso , GYMGUYZ Central Jersey, NJ & Lower Bucks, PA

Anthony & , GYMGUYZ Central Jersey, NJ & Lower Dan Spano Award: Aneillo Iadevaia

Summit Award: Sam Langer & James Bonavita , GYMGUYZ Westchester & GYMGUYZ Southern Fairfield County

& , GYMGUYZ Westchester & GYMGUYZ Southern Fairfield County Innovation Award: Josh Grinstead , GYMGUYZ Bergen, Hudson & Rockland Counties

, GYMGUYZ Bergen, Hudson & Rockland Counties Circle of Excellence Awards:

Bergen, Hudson & Rockland Counties



Central Jersey, NJ & Lower Bucks, PA



Greater Morris County



Long Island



Orlando West & North Tampa , Clearwater & St. Petersburg

& , Clearwater & St. Petersburg

Silicon Valley



Sussex, Warren, Hunterdon Counties, NJ & Orange & Ulster Counties, NY



Westchester & Southern Fairfield County

Loyalty Award: Kathy Pearce

Franchisee of the Year: Anthony & Roseanne Trapasso , GYMGUYZ Central Jersey, NJ & Lower Bucks, PA

Looking Ahead

Currently, GYMGUYZ operates in over 2,000 cities across three countries and continues to experience rapid growth as in-home and on-site workouts gain popularity. The brand remains laser-focused on enhancing franchisee support and aims to expand to 400 new cities by 2025.

