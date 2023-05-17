GYMGUYZ Seeks Qualified Franchise Partners to Expand in Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolitan Area

World's Largest In-Home Fitness Franchise Plans to Reach 600,000-plus Households by 2025, Identifies Dallas as Key Growth Market

DALLAS, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GYMGUYZ, the largest in-home and on-site personal training company in the world, plans to bring its convenient, customized, and creative workouts to 20 territories in Dallas-Fort Worth and the surrounding areas through strategic franchise partnerships.

According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Texas leads the nation in population growth and is now home to 30 million people – adding roughly half a million new residents since the summer of 2021. With that comes an increasingly large demand for communities seeking top-quality, on-demand, in-home fitness options, and GYMGUYZ is here to fill that void.

Actively seeking qualified and passionate entrepreneurs to provide its services to people of all fitness abilities, GYMGUYZ, which already has a strong presence in Houston and San Antonio, is meeting the rapidly growing demand within the personal training market, which is projected to grow to more than $63 million by 2032.

GYMGUYZ will not only provide a much-needed service to Dallas Fort-Worth, but franchisees could add 100-200 jobs in this booming metropolitan area as franchise development continues to surge. According to the International Franchise Association's 2023 Franchising Economic Outlook, franchising will add approximately 254,000 jobs in 2023.

"In-home training is the name of the game, but what we are also really looking forward to is bringing Dallas-Fort Worth our emerging B2B corporate fitness program. This area is home to some major corporations, and GYMGUYZ wants to bring amazing, efficient, and tailored workouts to workplaces, providing employees with an incentive to head back to the office and get healthy," said GYMGUYZ Founder and CEO Josh York. "We know how important fitness is to the people of Dallas-Fort Worth, so we hope to expand with franchise partners who are equally as passionate about making fitness more obtainable through on-demand, personal training."

Recently announcing expansion into 18 new territories, the brand continues to grow in size, and has fast become a critical provider in the Corporate Wellness space, developing on-site and at-home fitness programs for some of the world's largest corporations.

With a 15-year strong business model, GYMGUYZ is transforming lives every day by offering convenient, customized, and creative workouts. Clients and companies in over 1,300 cities are being delivered a Certified Personal Trainer, state-of-the art equipment, and tailored workouts right to their homes, offices, corporate campuses, or other preferred settings.

"The global home fitness market is expected to hit $17.3 billion this year; and we're ready to grow with it. Our goal is to cover another 75 territories by the end of 2023, and we look forward to bringing our turn-key franchise opportunity to the Dallas-Fort Worth and beyond," said York.

To learn more about GYMGUYZ consumer and business services, visit https://www.gymguyz.com/. To learn more about franchising with GYMGUYZ, visit https://www.gymguyz.com/franchise-opportunities/.

About GYMGUYZ

GYMGUYZ is proud to be the largest in-home and on-site personal training company in the world. GYMGUYZ brings the workout to their clients and provides convenient, customized and creative workouts. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the brand utilizes a fleet of branded vehicles that bring enough state-of-the-art fitness equipment to provide a fantastic workout 365 days per year, along with an expert personal trainers to their customers' doors. In 2019, the brand was recognized as No. 5 on Inc. Mag's 10 Hottest Franchise Businesses in America, which highlighted their growth of more than 801% over the last three years. GYMGUYZ also scored the first and second place spots on Franchise Gator's annual list of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Franchises and received recognition as a top franchise in Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive 41st Annual Franchise 500. Now servicing over 1,300 cities internationally, including the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, GYMGUYZ is the fastest-growing fitness concept in the U.S. with plans to open another 75 territories by the end of 2023. For more information on GYMGUYZ and franchising opportunities, visit http://www.gymguyz.com/.

