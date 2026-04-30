GYMKHANA FINE FOODS SECURES $8.5M SERIES A LED BY CAVU CONSUMER PARTNERS, EXPANDS INTO U.S.

Launching exclusively at Whole Foods Market, the two-Michelin-starred London restaurant brings a new era of premium Indian cuisine to American kitchens

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gymkhana Fine Foods, the premium Indian food brand born from London's two-Michelin-starred restaurant Gymkhana, announces its national U.S. launch, debuting exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide and online. The launch coincides with the close of an $8.5 million Series A funding round led by CAVU Consumer Partners, building on its partnership with the brand since its 2024 seed round, and arriving just months after the debut of its first U.S. Gymkhana restaurant in Las Vegas.

Gymkhana Fine Foods Range Gymkhana Fine Foods at Whole Foods

Co-founded by Gulrez Arora and JKS Restaurants, the team behind Gymkhana, one of London's most celebrated restaurants, Gymkhana Fine Foods brings high-quality Indian cooking into the home through a range of simmer sauces and marinades rooted in the restaurant's signature dishes. Developed in the Gymkhana restaurant kitchen, the collection uses the same ingredients, time-honored techniques and uncompromising approach that have defined the restaurant's global reputation.

"Gymkhana restaurant has proved that Indian cuisine belongs at the highest level of global dining," said Gulrez Singh Arora, CEO and Co-Founder of Gymkhana Fine Foods. "Now we're bringing that magic into every kitchen. This isn't just a product launch, it's the beginning of Indian food's premium moment in America, and Whole Foods is exactly where that story should start."

The U.S. launch of Gymkhana Fine Foods features a curated lineup of Gymkhana's best-selling simmer sauces and marinades, including Butter Masala, Goan Coconut Curry, Korma, Tikka Masala and Madras Simmer Sauces, alongside Classic Tandoori BBQ, Green Tikka and Roasted Garlic & Chili Marinades. Each product is designed to deliver a restaurant-quality meal at home in under 30 minutes with the simple addition of a single protein or vegetable.

"Gymkhana Fine Foods is a natural extension of the mission we set out with thirteen years ago when we opened Gymkhana in London. Each sauce, marinade and chutney has been created to deliver the same bold, authentic flavors found in our restaurants" says Karam Sethi, Co-Founder and Culinary and Creative Director of JKS Restaurants. "As we expand into the U.S., from our first restaurant in Las Vegas in 2025 to the launch of Gymkhana Fine Foods across the country, our aim remains the same: to offer Indian cuisine in its purest form, whether you're cooking in your own kitchen or dining with us."

Gymkhana Fine Foods first launched in the UK in 2023, where it quickly established itself as a breakout brand within the category, driven by a strategic partnership with Whole Foods Market UK and key national retailers. Even at an early stage, the brand is driving outsized impact within the Indian category, reigniting growth and outperforming both branded and private label competitors. According to Nielsen data, Gymkhana Fine Foods is the primary growth driver across total ambient sauce brands in the UK over the past 26 weeks, ahead of Heinz, Mutti and other major players. As of today, Gymkhana Fine Foods is now stocked in over 1,000 doors across Whole Foods Market UK, Waitrose, Sainsbury's and other leading retailers.

The U.S. debut positions the brand at the forefront of Indian cuisine's evolution in America. While Indian food is one of the fastest-growing global cuisines, with more than $5 billion in at-home consumption across the U.S. and UK, the American retail landscape has historically lacked a premium, restaurant-credentialed offering.

"The best brands solve problems, and for too long,the at-home Indian category hasn't reflected the depth and quality of the cuisine itself," said Jared Jacobs, Managing Partner at CAVU Consumer Partners. "Gymkhana changes that, bringing restaurant-caliber Indian flavor into the modern home. We're thrilled to deepen our partnership and support their ambition to build an iconic global Indian food brand."

As part of the round, CAVU's Rohan Oza and Jared Jacobs will continue to serve on Gymkhana Fine Foods' Board of Directors.

"Gymkhana is bringing true restaurant-quality Indian cooking into the home in a way that feels both premium and accessible," said Rohan Oza, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at CAVU Consumer Partners. "It's exactly the kind of bold, flavor-forward, protein-rich offering consumers are gravitating toward today."

Gymkhana Fine Foods products are available now at Whole Foods Market locations nationwide and online at gymkhanafinefoods.com, retailing at $8-10. For more information, follow @gymkhanafinefoods on social media or visit their website.

ABOUT GYMKHANA FINE FOODS

Gymkhana Fine Foods was born from Gymkhana, the celebrated Indian restaurant in London's Mayfair that has held a Michelin star continuously since 2014 and was awarded its second star in 2024. The restaurant, part of JKS Restaurants, is known for its bold, meticulously crafted approach to Indian cuisine and has become one of London's most sought-after dining destinations. Gymkhana Fine Foods brings that same culinary standard from the restaurant to the home kitchen, with a range of simmer sauces and marinades developed by the world-famous kitchen team. The brand launched in the UK in 2024 and has quickly established itself as the fastest-growing premium Indian brand in UK grocery, driving genuine category expansion with approximately 70% incremental sales in accounts where listed for a full year.

ABOUT JKS RESTAURANTS

JKS Restaurants is a globally recognised UK-based hospitality group, celebrated for its creativity, innovation and commitment to excellence. Founded in 2008 by siblings Jyotin Sethi, Karam Sethi and Sunaina Sethi, JKS has shaped the dining landscape with a portfolio of 30 restaurants across the UK, U.S. and Middle East, which includes brands created by the Sethis as well as those they partner and invest in.

The group holds 8 Michelin Stars and 6 Michelin Bib Gourmands across its portfolio of Indian Restaurants (Trishna, Gymkhana & 42, Brigadiers and Ambassadors Clubhouse), Fine Casual Restaurants (Berenjak, Hoppers, Plaza Khao Gaeng and Speedboat Bar) and Chef-Led Restaurants (BiBi, Sabor, Legado and Kitchen Table). Currently JKS is embarking on continued international expansion, focusing on North America and the Middle East.

For more information, visit www.jksrestaurants.com | @jks_restaurants

ABOUT CAVU CONSUMER PARTNERS

CAVU Consumer Partners invests in high-growth, iconic consumer brands with a mission to democratize healthy living for all humans and their families. CAVU was founded in 2015 by brand builder and ABC Shark Tank guest judge Rohan Oza and former hedge fund veteran Brett Thomas. CAVU (Ceiling and Visibility Unlimited) is a pilot term that is used to describe the best possible flying conditions. Using their deep brand-building, operational and financial expertise, CAVU strives to create the best possible conditions for their partners, enabling talented, passionate entrepreneurs to achieve their dreams. CAVU has backed leading consumer brands including Poppi, Bai, ONE Brands, Vital Proteins, Once Upon a Farm, Waterloo, Whoop, The Farmer's Dog, Thrive Market, Beekeeper's Naturals, Good Culture, and many others. For more information, please visit https://www.cavuconsumer.com/.

ABOUT GULREZ SINGH ARORA

Gulrez Singh Arora is the CEO and Co-Founder of Gymkhana Fine Foods, the premium Indian food brand bringing the flavors of London's two-Michelin-starred Gymkhana restaurant from Mayfair to kitchens worldwide.

Gulrez grew up in New Delhi and spent over a decade at Mars, Inc. building innovation programs across three continents before deciding it was time to build something of his own. The idea for Gymkhana Fine Foods took hold when a meeting with JKS Restaurants CEO Jyotin Sethi revealed a shared ambition: translate one of London's most celebrated restaurant kitchens into a product that could bring that same depth of Indian flavor into anyone's home.

Under his leadership, Gymkhana Fine Foods has secured backing from CAVU Consumer Partners, the firm behind Poppi, Beyond Meat, and Vital Proteins, launched across major UK retailers, and is now arriving in the U.S. with a national launch at Whole Foods Market. Today, Gulrez lives in London with his wife and young daughter.

SOURCE Gymkhana Fine Foods