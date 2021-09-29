Gymnastic Equipment Market will grow by $7.71 bn from 2021 to 2025 | North America to emerge as key region | Discover more insights by Technavio

Drivers and Challenges

Technavio has identified the major drivers and challenges that impact the gymnastic equipment market. According to our research, the increased awareness about healthy lifestyles is driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as the availability of counterfeit products may hamper market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 impact

The COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill and impacted many markets and industries in different ways. Technavio's report market provides a thorough analysis of the effect of the pandemic on the gymnastic equipment market. The business impact of COVID-19 on the gymnastic equipment market during 2021-2025 is expected to result in negative and inferior growth.

Market Segmentation

The gymnastic equipment market has been segmented by geography into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America. North America will lead the market during the forecast period, with the US being the key revenue-generating economy.

Based on distribution channel, the gymnastic equipment market has been segmented into offline and online segments. The offline distribution channel will have significant growth during the forecast period owing to factors such as business expansion and the rising number of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and departmental stores of major retailers.

Some of the Key Vendors and their Offerings:

Technavio has identified key vendors operating in the market. These include ABEO SA, AK Athletic Equipment Inc., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Continental Sports Ltd., Life fitness, Nautilus Inc., Norberts Athletic Products Inc., and TECHNOGYM Spa. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

ABEO SA : The company offers gymnastic equipment such as mini-gymnastics four station frame and double rebounder Just for Kids.

Scope of Gymnastic Equipment Market Report:

Report coverage Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2025 Incremental Growth $ 7.71 billion CAGR Decelerating at 18.52% No. of Pages 120 Segmentation By geography:- North America

APAC

Europe

MEA

South America By distribution channel:- Offline

Online Drivers Rise in childhood obesity

Increased awareness about healthy lifestyle

High prevalence of gymnastic associations Challenges Availability of counterfeit products

Low adoption and availability in emerging countries

Availability of alternate sports

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

