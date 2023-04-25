Gympass Adds MyFitnessPal to its Wellbeing Network, Bringing Nutrition and Fitness Tracking to Employees Around the World

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gympass , the world's largest employee wellbeing platform, announced today that it has added MyFitnessPal , the number one global nutrition and food tracking app, to its roster of more than 50,000 wellbeing partners. MyFitnessPal brings unique nutrition and food tracking capabilities to the Gympass platform, providing organizations with the most comprehensive wellbeing benefits available. Since 2005, MyFitnessPal has empowered over 200 million users in over 120 countries and in 20 languages to take control of their nutritional health.

Over 20 million employees at 10,000+ organizations across the world will now have access to MyFitnessPal's robust tools to log food intake, record exercise activity, track wellness habits, and achieve their health and fitness goals. According to the CDC , nutritional health plays a pivotal role in a person's overall health by helping to prevent more severe illnesses from forming in the future and ultimately keeps current and future generations healthy long term. MyFitnessPal's impressive platform includes one of the world's largest food databases at over 18 million foods, and arms users with over 500 recipes, more than 50 workout routines, 80 exercise demos and over 35 connected fitness partners so they can prioritize their nutritional health.

Wellbeing has become a focal point of the workforce, putting pressure on employers to provide their teams with access to physical fitness, mental health and nutritional resources. Additionally, there are cost savings to employers - a recent Harvard study discovered that employee wellness programs save companies $3.27 for every dollar spent in healthcare costs. Together, Gympass and MyFitnessPal will enable users to build healthy habits and take more control of their overall health, which should impact their productivity and happiness at work.

"We're in a crisis of wellbeing, and it's crucial for employers to take proactive steps to address this issue - bare minimum health benefits will no longer cut it," emphasized Cesar Carvalho, CEO and co-founder of Gympass. "At Gympass, we believe in providing employees with the necessary resources to enhance all aspects of their health in a way that suits their individual needs. This approach not only creates a healthier and happier workforce but also reduces healthcare costs by prioritizing preventative health measures. Our goal is to develop the world's most comprehensive wellbeing platform, and we're thrilled to introduce MyFitnessPal. We have received numerous requests from our users and clients for MyFitnessPal, and with this addition, organizations can now offer their employees the necessary flexibility to take care of their entire selves, benefiting both the individual and the company."

"Nutritional health is a key part of anyone's wellness journey and people need the right tools to help them understand how the food they eat impacts their health," said Tricia Han, CEO of MyFitnessPal. "We're thrilled to be working with Gympass to give millions of people around the world access to our platform so they have the personalized data to help them make informed health decisions."

Wellbeing has become an absolute necessity for the workforce: According to Gympass' 2022 State of Work-Life Wellness Report , more than 4 out of 5 employees globally (83%) believe wellbeing is equally important to salary, and 77% would consider leaving a job that didn't prioritize wellbeing. This has sparked massive growth for Gympass , with the company surpassing a quarter of a billion check-ins to its network of physical and emotional health resources in March 2023. The milestone comes just 18 months after reaching 100 million check-ins, indicating 10x faster growth today compared to its first nine years.

In the past three quarters, Gympass has announced partnerships with leading wellness organizations including Thrive Global, Headspace, Sleep Cycle, 24 Hour Fitness, Orangetheory Fitness and CorePower Yoga. This deliberate expansion outside of physical fitness is designed to make Gympass as flexible and adaptable as possible for all employees, effectively lowering the barrier to entry for anyone who wants to prioritize their physical and mental health through their employer.

About Gympass

Founded in 2012, Gympass is a corporate wellness platform that offers employees access to a global network of 50,000+ gyms, classes, trainers, and wellbeing apps through affordable, flexible monthly subscriptions. More than 14,000 companies use Gympass to improve their employees' work-life wellness, resulting in a happier, healthier, and more productive global workforces. To-date, Gympass has powered more than 250 million check-ins which make up more than 7.5 billion minutes of employee wellbeing. Companies that offer Gympass see 43% better retention rates and up to 25% less annual employee healthcare costs. Get a corporate quote or check employee eligibility at www.gympass.com . To learn more about Gympass, visit www.gympass.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram and Twitter .

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app for achieving health goals. Since 2005, MyFitnessPal has empowered over 200 million users in over 120 countries to log food intake, record exercise activity and weight, track wellness habits, and achieve their health and fitness goals. As one of the world's most trusted and leading resources on nutrition, MyFitnessPal's mission is to ignite powerful nutrition and wellness change in members by empowering them to succeed on their own terms through personalized data-led insights, guidance, and unwavering support. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 18 million foods, access to over 500 recipes, over 50 workout routines, 80 exercise demos and over 35 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides users with tools for positive healthy change. The MyFitnessPal app is available on the App Store and Google Play store. To learn more, visit www.myfitnesspal.com or follow MyFitnessPal on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok and Twitter .

SOURCE Gympass