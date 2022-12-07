Gympass and Thrive Global Join Forces to Help Millions of Employees Combat Burnout

Gympass members now have access to Thrive Global, empowering them to make lasting behavior changes and build mental resilience

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gympass, the world's largest employee wellbeing platform, and Thrive Global, the leading enterprise behavior change technology company founded by Arianna Huffington, today announced a partnership to bring wellbeing tools to more people around the world. Gympass members now have access to the full Thrive Global platform, which brings continuous, real-time wellbeing directly into the employee workflow, driving greater productivity, higher employee engagement, and increased mental resilience.

Thrive Global will be a cornerstone offering within the rapidly-growing Mind category of Gympass' suite of wellness apps and services, providing mental resilience resources to help employees combat stress and the burnout epidemic. In addition to the Mind category, Gympass members can enjoy access to powerful wellbeing partners from Gympass's Body and Life categories, creating a full roster of benefits that can be tailored to their individual wellness priorities.

The Thrive platform puts behavior change solutions at peoples' fingertips, continuously delivering real-time stress reducing tools, inspirational storytelling, and science-backed Microsteps to help people build better habits. Its daily Pulse check questions for employees prompt a moment of reflection about their well-being, delivered via the platforms they're already using, like Slack or Microsoft Teams. Pulse check offers employees personalized, in-the-moment recommendations that can help them improve their well-being — and gives company leaders anonymized, real-time insights into their people's well-being, resilience, and risk of burnout. And Thrive Reset helps employees break the cycle of cumulative stress in just 60 seconds, with a library of over 100 video Resets on themes including breathing, stretching, gratitude, mindfulness and nature. Like Gympass, Thrive aims to cultivate work environments which help support happier and more productive employees.

"As uncovered by Gympass' recent State of Work-Life Wellness report, 77% of respondents would consider leaving a company that doesn't focus on wellbeing," said Cesar Carvalho, co-founder and CEO of Gympass. "Our partnership with Thrive Global deepens our commitment to help companies address the crisis of wellbeing in their workplace by providing data-driven tools and resources for employees around the world to take control of their overall wellbeing."

"Thrive Global and Gympass are aligned in our mission to end the stress and burnout epidemic," said Arianna Huffington, founder and CEO of Thrive Global. "Our whole-human approach helps employees improve every aspect of their lives, from their physical and mental health to their relationships and productivity. We're thrilled to join Gympass and reach employees on a greater scale."

Sign up HERE to get the latest updates about the Gympass and Thrive Global partnership.

To learn more about Gympass and its latest offerings, visit www.gympass.com, and about Thrive Global at www.thriveglobal.com

Media Contacts:

Gympass

[email protected]

[email protected]

Thrive Global

[email protected]

About Gympass

Founded in 2012, Gympass is a corporate wellness platform that offers employees access to a global network of 50,000+ gyms, classes, trainers, and wellbeing apps through affordable, flexible monthly subscriptions. 10,000+ companies use Gympass to improve their employees' work-life wellness, resulting in a happier, healthier, and more productive global workforces. To-date, Gympass has powered more than 200 million check-ins which make up more than 6 billion minutes of employee wellbeing. Companies that offer Gympass see 43% better retention rates and up to 25% less annual employee healthcare costs. Get a corporate quote or check employee eligibility at gympass.com.

About Thrive Global

Thrive Global is a leading behavior change technology company founded by Arianna Huffington in 2016 with the mission to end the stress and burnout epidemic. Thrive helps individuals and organizations improve well-being, performance and mental resilience with its AI-powered behavior change technology platform. Thrive's Microsteps – small, science-backed steps to improve health and productivity – have been adopted by employees at more than 125 organizations in over 140 countries, from frontline and call center workers to executives at multinational companies. Thrive Global is headquartered in New York City and has talent hubs in Boston, Dublin and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.thriveglobal.com.

SOURCE Gympass