Gympass Introduces 1:1 Nutrition Coaching and Welcomes Stronger U Nutrition to its Roster of Wellness Offerings

Stronger U Nutrition joins Gympass as its first exclusive nutrition coaching service

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gympass , the world's largest employee wellbeing platform, today announced Stronger U Nutrition as the newest addition to its roster of wellness offerings. Stronger U Nutrition is Gympass' first nutrition coaching program, complete with 1:1, human-to-human guidance tailored to each user's lifestyle and subsequent goals. Through Stronger U Nutrition, Gympass will support US and UK users on their quest for total mental and physical wellbeing, rounding out the company's top-tier wellness services.

With the ability to log food consumption, water intake, and body weight, access a comprehensive progress tracker, connect with your coach, and learn tips and tricks to optimize nutrition, Stronger U Nutrition and its team of world-class nutrition coaches will promote employee health and wellbeing in a comprehensive virtual service built for convenience, perfectly suited for today's ever-changing workplace. Boasting over 50,000 users who've achieved their nutrition goals, the company's prioritization of individualized education and 1:1 coaching is what sets Stronger U Nutrition apart. Like Gympass, Stronger U Nutrition champions individual wellness through a tailored approach, emphasizing the importance of viewing employee wellness in a holistic, flexible fashion.

"Adding Stronger U Nutrition to Gympass' list of wellbeing services further advances our mission to make wellbeing accessible and offer adaptable employee wellness solutions that help users take advantage of their wellness journey in a way that works best for them," said Cesar Carvalho, co-founder and CEO of Gympass. "We acknowledge wellness as more than physical, and by expanding our 1:1 coaching applications to nutrition, we're able to support Gympass users with a range of tools fit for each of their ever-evolving needs."

"Gympass knows wellness isn't one-size-fits-all and that empathetic support from an expert coach is critical to a person's journey, and this is especially true when it comes to nutrition," said Adam Zeitsiff, President of Stronger U Nutrition. "We're thrilled to partner with a company that acknowledges the importance of physical and mental wellbeing on an individual level and whose mission is to help bring this support to millions of people around the world."

This partnership news follows Gympass' most recent addition of Orangetheory Fitness to its roster of wellness offerings, as well as the acquisition of Trainiac, Andjoy, and 7Card, and expanded partnerships with Lifesum, Strava, and LA Fitness. Gympass also secured a $220 million Series E funding round, valuing the company at $2.2 billion.

To learn more about Gympass and its latest offerings visit https://site.gympass.com/us

About Gympass

Gympass is a corporate wellbeing platform that ignites and fuels every journey to feel good. We do this by reinventing wellbeing, making it universal, engaging and accessible. Worldwide companies rely on Gympass' unmatched variety, convenience, and flexibility to support their employees' health and happiness. With over 50,000 fitness partners, 1,300 on-demand classes, 2,000 hours of meditation, weekly 1:1 therapy sessions, and hundreds of personal trainers, Gympass supports every wellbeing journey. We partner with best-in-class wellbeing providers in multiple markets across North America, Latin America, and Europe.

About Stronger U Nutrition

Stronger U is a personalized nutrition coaching program built around members and their specific needs and goals. Through complete food freedom, accountability, and education, Stronger U members are able to eat the foods they love, have the expert accountability they need, and never have to worry about dieting ever again.

SOURCE Gympass