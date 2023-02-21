Gympass Is Solving the Global 'Crisis of Wellbeing' at Work, In and Out of the Gym

Through its latest partnerships with Thrive Global, Headspace, Sleep Cycle, 24 Hour Fitness, Orangetheory Fitness and CorePower Yoga, Gympass is creating a happier, healthier and more productive workforce across the core pillars of wellbeing: body, mind and life.

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gympass, the world's largest employee wellbeing platform, has doubled down on its commitment to solving the global 'Crisis of Wellbeing' for today's workforce with continued expansion both within and beyond physical fitness.

Gympass provides businesses with the solution they need to help their employees achieve work-life wellness and become the healthiest versions of themselves. Today, employee wellbeing goes beyond just physical fitness – Gympass is committed to connecting employees with the best-in-class offerings that support mental, physical, and nutritional health through its Body, Mind and Life categories. Gympass boasts a network of more than 50,000 wellbeing partners and continues to expand to meet the needs of employees.

In the past 6 months alone, Gympass has announced partnerships with leading wellness organizations; Thrive Global, Headspace, Sleep Cycle, 24 Hour Fitness, Orangetheory Fitness and CorePower Yoga – each a force within their respective categories. Through these partnerships, over 20 million employees across the world are able to access physical and mental health resources that help foster and maintain work-life wellness. Gympass' partnership expansions are coming at a time when employees need it most and are indicative of a larger trend - wellness is more than just physical.

According to Gympass' inaugural State of Work-Life Wellness Report from 2022, employee stress is at an all time high. Employers have the power and responsibility to ensure their employees have access to personal wellbeing resources, and this is even more important in the context of employee expectations: four out of five believe wellbeing is equally important to salary.

Gympass intentionally invested in these categories to grow their partner base and support their 10,000+ customers. Since 2020, Gympass has grown its digital category by ~600%, which drove a collective ~800% increase in user check-ins across its Mind and Life categories. This expansion into non-physical wellness is clearly resonating with employee end-users: in January 2023, Headspace became one of the fastest-growing apps on Gympass, garnering thousands of check-ins within the first week of launch.

"Today's workforce has very different expectations than they did just a few years ago. Employees are still adapting to new ways of working, alongside an ever-changing economic environment. Company leaders need to strengthen how they support their employees by providing better resources for them to take care of their wellbeing," says Cesar Carvalho, Co-founder and CEO of Gympass. "We're excited to have expanded our network of wellbeing resources through all of these partnerships and are committed to helping employers all over the world provide their employees with resources that nurture and strengthen work-life wellness."

"We're proud to partner with Gympass to support the global workforce in prioritizing their mental health by offering Headspace's mindfulness and meditation tools to Gympass members," said Katie DiPerna Cook, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Headspace Health. "Employers and HR teams who understand the important role behavioral health plays in overall employee wellbeing will have happier, healthier and ultimately more productive teams."

"Many employees lose sleep over work related items, whether that's meeting a deadline, preparing for an early morning presentation, or simply being stressed about a high visibility project," said Carl Johan Hederoth, CEO of Sleep Cycle. "Partnering with Gympass has helped us further our mission of transforming and improving corporate health through better sleep by bringing our sleep wellness resources to employees globally."

About Gympass

Founded in 2012, Gympass is a corporate wellness platform that offers employees access to a global network of 50,000+ gyms, classes, trainers, and wellbeing apps through affordable, flexible monthly subscriptions. 10,000+ companies use Gympass to improve their employees' work-life wellness, resulting in a happier, healthier, and more productive global workforces. To-date, Gympass has powered more than 200 million check-ins which make up more than 6 billion minutes of employee wellbeing. Companies that offer Gympass see 43% better retention rates and up to 25% less annual employee healthcare costs.

