Gympass Makes Mindful Addition to Support Employee Mental Health by Welcoming Headspace into its Wellbeing Network

Gympass members can improve their work-life wellness through Headspace Health's mindfulness and meditation tools

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gympass , the world's largest employee wellbeing platform, today announced a partnership with Headspace Health to add Headspace , its mindfulness and meditation-based wellness offering, to its suite of wellbeing apps and services. As part of the Gympass network, Headspace Health will empower employers to better care for the wellbeing of their employees, with the overarching goal to make wellbeing universal. Together, Gympass and Headspace Health are committed to creating a happier, healthier and more productive workforce.

Headspace will join the Mind category on Gympass, which has grown by 233% since 2020. Gympass Mind partner apps and resources are being utilized by employees at over 10,000 companies around the world, many of whom are prioritizing employee mental health alongside fitness and nutrition to foster 360-degree wellbeing . Headspace, which includes more than 1,000 hours of premium mindfulness content, from guided meditations, to sleep, focus and movement exercises, will become available to help Gympass members manage stress and conquer the burnout that so many encounter at work. In 28 published studies in some of the leading mindfulness peer-reviewed journals, Headspace has been shown to have favorable outcomes of interventions including reduced stress , improved focus , decreased aggression , reduced burnout , and improved satisfaction with life. More specifically, studies have shown four sessions of Headspace reduced burnout by 14% and ten days of Headspace resulted in 14% decrease in stress and 16% increase in positivity.

"Today's employees aren't willing to put their mental health and wellbeing at risk in favor of a paycheck -- and that's not just my assumption. In our 2022 State of Work-Life Wellness Report we found that wellbeing is just as important as salary for more than 80% of employees globally. This indicates a massive shift in mindset that has only been accelerated by the past few years," said Cesar Carvalho, CEO and co-founder of Gympass. "Gympass' goal, in tandem with Headspace Health, is to help employers better support their employees' mental health and wellbeing. The responsibility falls on employers to care for their people. By offering Headspace's easily accessible, beloved and evidence-based resources alongside fitness and nutrition tools, organizations can create positive impacts on talent acquisition and retention while fostering a happier, more productive workforce."

"The spotlight has been placed on mental health at work. Our mindfulness and meditation resources are a wonderful way for companies to help cultivate healthier employees and more productive teams," said Russell Glass, CEO, Headspace Health. "We are thrilled to work alongside Gympass in helping people all around the world to prioritize their mental health and wellbeing, and to help employers make smarter leadership and benefits decisions to support their most important investment: their people."

In 2022, Gympass significantly bolstered its suite of wellbeing resources across its Mind, Body and Life categories, announcing partnerships with 24 Hour Fitness (also a Headspace Health partner), CorePower Yoga , Orangetheory Fitness , Sleep Cycle , Stronger U Nutrition and Thrive Global to help employees foster and maintain work-life wellness.

To learn more about Gympass, visit www.gympass.com

Media Contacts:

[email protected]

[email protected]

About Gympass

Founded in 2012, Gympass is a corporate wellness platform that offers employees access to a global network of 50,000+ gyms, classes, trainers, and wellbeing apps through affordable, flexible monthly subscriptions. 10,000+ companies use Gympass to improve their employees' work-life wellness, resulting in a happier, healthier, and more productive global workforces. To-date, Gympass has powered more than 200 million check-ins which make up more than 6 billion minutes of employee wellbeing. Companies that offer Gympass see 43% better retention rates and up to 25% less annual employee healthcare costs. Get a corporate quote or check employee eligibility at gympass.com .

About Headspace

Headspace was created with one mission in mind: to improve the health and happiness of the world. As one of the first meditation apps on the market, Headspace remains a leader in mindfulness and mental training. For more information, please visit us at www.headspace.com , or follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

Headspace Health is the provider of the world's most comprehensive digital mental health platform, touching the lives of over 100 million people in 190 countries. Through our flagship Headspace brand, we provide mindfulness tools for everyday life, including meditations, sleepcasts, mindful movement, and focus exercises. Our solutions, Headspace for Work and Ginger , are distributed through more than 4,000 enterprises, including Starbucks, Adobe, Delta Air Lines, and Paramount; and through health plans such as Cigna. Our members and enterprise partners' employees have access to mindfulness and meditation tools, CBT, coaching, therapy, and psychiatry, ultimately helping them to be healthier and more productive. To learn more about Headspace Health and our family of brands, visit headspacehealth.com .

