Gympass Surpasses 250 Million Check-Ins as Employee Demand for Wellbeing Benefits Reaches Unprecedented Heights

The world's largest employee wellbeing platform is growing 10x faster compared to pre-pandemic levels as companies work to keep their teams happy, healthy and productive while lowering healthcare costs

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workplace wellbeing has become a necessity for the workforce, causing employers to double down on their wellness benefits. This has sparked massive growth for Gympass , the world's largest employee wellbeing platform, and today the company is announcing that it has surpassed a quarter of a billion (250 million) check-ins to its network of 50,000+ partners offering physical and mental health resources.

Gympass' check-in milestone comes just 18 months after reaching 100 million total check-ins, indicating that the company is growing 10x faster today than it did in its first nine years. This acceleration is due to multiple factors related to the future of work converging at once, most notably:

Employee Priorities Have Shifted. According to Gympass' 2022 State of Work-Life Wellness Report , more than 4 out of 5 employees globally (83%) believe wellbeing is equally important to salary, and 77% would consider leaving a job that didn't prioritize wellbeing. Today's employees understand the value of wellbeing and demand it, which is putting pressure on employers to adapt.

Companies are Reacting Accordingly. Despite economic headwinds, organizations are recognizing that employee wellbeing doesn't just positively impact retention, happiness, productivity and revenue–it also helps decrease healthcare costs. A Harvard study on the ROI of wellness programs discovered that employee wellness programs save companies $3.27 for every dollar spent in healthcare costs.

Accordingly, employee wellbeing is no longer viewed as an altruistic nice-to-have; it is being prioritized for its direct impact on the bottom line. This has created positive momentum for Gympass in the form of a 44% increase in corporate clients in 2022 v. 2021, including Citizens Bank, SeatGeek and University of Phoenix. Organizations using Gympass can achieve 43% better retention rates and up to 25% lower annual employee healthcare costs compared to organizations that don't use the platform.

Gympass is Evolving to Meet Employee and Employer Needs. In the past three quarters, Gympass has announced partnerships with leading wellness organizations including Thrive Global, Headspace, Sleep Cycle, 24 Hour Fitness, Orangetheory Fitness and CorePower Yoga. This deliberate expansion outside of physical fitness is designed to make Gympass as flexible and adaptable as possible for all employees, effectively lowering the barrier to entry for anyone who wants to prioritize their physical and mental health through their employer. The positive response has been clear: In January 2023, Headspace became one of the fastest-growing apps on Gympass within the first week of launch, underscoring the importance of mental wellbeing to employees around the world.

"We founded Gympass with a vision for a healthier, happier and more productive workforce. Today, as we meet the Crisis of Wellbeing head-on, that vision is clearer than ever -- and we're thrilled to have more than 50,000 partners who share our vision and are helping us achieve our goals," said Cesar Carvalho, CEO and co-founder of Gympass. "Gympass and its partners are lowering the barrier to entry for wellbeing. We're building a more accessible, flexible platform so that people can take care of themselves based on their own individual needs, whether that is physical or emotional health, nutrition, sleep or other interests. Gympass' growth is a direct result of our expansion and investment into these areas -- and we're not slowing down."

Gympass provides businesses with an all-in-one solution to help their employees achieve work-life wellness and become the healthiest versions of themselves. Through Gympass' partnerships, over 20 million employees at 14,000+ organizations across the world are able to access physical, emotional, nutritional, and financial health resources that help foster and maintain work-life wellness. To learn more about Gympass, visit www.gympass.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram and Twitter .

