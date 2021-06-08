Gympass Teams Up With Xplor to Drive Corporate Wellbeing Customers to Boutique Fitness Studios

ATLANTA, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Gympass , the world's largest corporate wellness platform, and Xplor Technologies -- a global platform integrating software, payments and commerce-enabling solutions for the Boutique Wellness sector announce a new arrangement connecting corporate wellness customers to boutique wellness studios. The strategic agreement provides boutique wellness studios with new avenues to add revenue streams by tapping into organization's employee networks that provide wellness programs, along with more options for consumers trying to stay fit and well post-Covid.

Unlike other corporate wellness options currently available, the Xplor Gympass connection allows studios to maintain direct contact with their customers throughout the booking process and beyond, so they can maintain lasting connections with their communities. Boutique fitness studios who host bookings through Gympass develop brand loyalty with their clients. In some cases, clients visit their favorite studios via Gympass four to five times more per month than the studio's existing non-Gympass clients.2 Xplor Boutique Wellness clients already using the integrations include Joyride, Alkalign Studios and MyStyde.

Via this agreement, studios can gain incremental revenue without incurring additional fees or other third-party revenue sharing via a seamless technology integration and access to a wider group of corporate customers. Worth $52.8 billion in 2020, the global corporate wellness market is set to grow at seven percent annually from 2021 to 2028, making it an increasingly attractive proposition for boutique wellness studios.3 Less than three in 10 employers believed their wellness programs effectively supported employees during the pandemic.4 As a result, Gartner found that the average budget for wellbeing programs has increased by 40% since 2019 to $4.9 million.5

Through new relationships with Xplor's studio management platforms Mariana Tek and zingfit , boutique wellness studios can differentiate their services, unlock new revenue streams, attract companies offering wellness benefits and create a seamless booking experience for their new clients. Employers that use Gympass for their corporate wellness programs provide their employees with more than 700 flexible pay-as-you-go, physical, and digital, boutique fitness classes across 50,000 studios. In parallel, studios can activate the Gympass Corporate Wellness network to access thousands of potential corporate wellness clients without further software investment or marketing their business to various employers.

Cesar Carvalho, CEO and Founder of Gympass said, "Covid-19 has really brought home just how important health and wellbeing is, and why companies must now invest in creating healthy, safe environments for their employees. Our own research has shown that 69.2% of employees believe their employer should provide more wellbeing resources and benefits than they currently do.

"Fitness is a great way to invest in overall wellbeing, and I firmly believe that whether you move your body for five minutes or fifty it will have a positive impact and empower you to feel good. With reopening in full effect and people yearning to go back to in-person gyms and studios, it's important that businesses are catering to that need, and partnering with Xplor enables us to offer corporate clients greater access to innovative boutique fitness clubs and wellness studios, and ultimately helps more employees to stay fit and well across the globe."

Christina Hamilton, CEO Boutique Wellness, at Xplor commented, "Combining Xplor's world-class studio software with Gympass' affordable gateway to connect boutique studios with corporate wellness is the next step in bringing our clients in the boutique wellness sector a new revenue opportunity, without discounting their profits on high-value services and classes. As studio owners emerge from the pandemic it's vital to be able to attract new customers to convert into lifelong members. Bringing corporate wellness programs into their studio is the perfect way to do that."

Click here for more information on Mariana Tek by Xplor or zingfit by Xplor .

About Gympass

Gympass is a complete corporate wellbeing platform that ignites and fuels every journey to feel good. We do this by reinventing wellbeing, making it universal, engaging and accessible. Worldwide companies rely on Gympass' unmatched variety, convenience, and flexibility to support their employees' health and happiness. With over 50,000 fitness partners, 1,300 on demand classes, 2,000 hours of meditation, 1000 healthy recipes, weekly 1:1 therapy sessions, and hundreds of personal trainers, Gympass supports every wellbeing journey. We partner with best in class wellbeing providers in multiple markets across North America, Latin America, and Europe.

For more information visit: www.gympass.com

About Xplor

Advent International portfolio companies Clearent and TSG have merged to form Xplor Technologies, a superior global platform integrating software, payments and commerce-enabling solutions to help businesses succeed.

Xplor offers enterprise software solutions for businesses in five fast-growing 'everyday life' industries: Education, Health and Fitness, Boutique Wellness, Field Services and Personal Services – and a global, cloud-based processing platform that allows clients to seamlessly and securely process payments for their services.

With operations across North America, Australasia, Europe, and the United Kingdom, Xplor serves over 82,000 businesses that processed over $27 billion in payments, operating across 158 countries in 2020.

Xplor Boutique Wellness serves 21,000+ fitness studios and professionals through its BrandBot , Mariana Tek , PTminder , Studio , Triib , TrueCoach , and zingfit brands.

To learn more visit: https://www.xplortechnologies.com/

