Gyms, Health and Fitness Clubs - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2018-2027

The Emerging 5 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market size (value , and forecast to 2027). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Market.
Key Highlights
- These countries contributed $14.4 billion to the global gyms, health & fitness clubs industry in 2022, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $20.5 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 7.3% over the 2022-27 period.
- Within the gyms, health & fitness clubs industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $6.7 billion in 2022. This was followed by Brazil and Mexico with a value of $3.3 and $2.1 billion, respectively.
- China is expected to lead the gyms, health & fitness clubs industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $9.9 billion in 2027, followed by Brazil and Mexico with expected values of $4.4 and $3.1 billion, respectively.
Key Questions Answered
- What was the size of the emerging five gyms, health & fitness clubs Market by value in 2022?
- What will be the size of the emerging five gyms, health & fitness clubs Market in 2027?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the emerging five gyms, health & fitness clubs Market?
- How has the Market performed over the last five years?
- How large is the emerging five gyms, health & fitness clubs Market in relation to its regional counterparts?
Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the emerging five gyms, health & fitness clubs Market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the emerging five gyms, health & fitness clubs Market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key gyms, health & fitness clubs Market players' emerging five operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the emerging five gyms, health & fitness clubs Market with five year forecasts
- Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country
Key Topics Covered:
- Top 5 Emerging Countries Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs
- Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in South Africa
- Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in Brazil
- Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in China
- Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in India
- Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in Mexico
- Macroeconomic Indicators
Company Profiles
- Planet Fitness Inc
- Anytime Fitness LLC
- Jetts Fitness Pty Ltd
- Konami Group Corporation
- Evolution Wellness Holdings Pte Ltd
- Cleverfit GmbH
- David Lloyd Leisure Ltd
- Life Time, Inc
- SATS ASA
- Fitness 24 Seven Thailand Ltd
- Amore Fitness Pte Ltd
- KD Sports & Fitness
- World Gym International LLC
- 4TP Fitness
- Pure Gym Ltd
- Zone Fitness
- BODYTEC
- Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd
- Snap Fitness
- Grupo Sports World SAB de CV
- SMARTfit Inc
- Groupe l'Orange Bleue
- Basic Fit NV
- Central Sports Co Ltd
- GoodLife Fitness Centres Inc
- Gold's Gym International Inc
- BodyFactory LLC
- The Gym Group plc
- Nuffield Health
- Virgin Active Ltd
- Equinox Holdings Inc
- Life Time Inc
- Ultimate Fitness Group, LLC
