DUBLIN, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gyms, Health and Fitness Clubs Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2018-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Emerging 5 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market size (value , and forecast to 2027). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Market.



Key Highlights

These countries contributed $14.4 billion to the global gyms, health & fitness clubs industry in 2022, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $20.5 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 7.3% over the 2022-27 period.

to the global gyms, health & fitness clubs industry in 2022, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of in 2027, with a CAGR of 7.3% over the 2022-27 period. Within the gyms, health & fitness clubs industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $6.7 billion in 2022. This was followed by Brazil and Mexico with a value of $3.3 and $2.1 billion , respectively.

is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of in 2022. This was followed by and with a value of and , respectively. China is expected to lead the gyms, health & fitness clubs industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $9.9 billion in 2027, followed by Brazil and Mexico with expected values of $4.4 and $3.1 billion , respectively.

Key Questions Answered

What was the size of the emerging five gyms, health & fitness clubs Market by value in 2022?

What will be the size of the emerging five gyms, health & fitness clubs Market in 2027?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the emerging five gyms, health & fitness clubs Market?

How has the Market performed over the last five years?

How large is the emerging five gyms, health & fitness clubs Market in relation to its regional counterparts?

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the emerging five gyms, health & fitness clubs Market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the emerging five gyms, health & fitness clubs Market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key gyms, health & fitness clubs Market players' emerging five operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the emerging five gyms, health & fitness clubs Market with five year forecasts

Compares data from Brazil , China , India , Mexico and South Africa , alongside individual chapters on each country

Key Topics Covered:

Top 5 Emerging Countries Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs

Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in South Africa

Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in Brazil

Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in China

Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in India

Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in Mexico

Macroeconomic Indicators

Company Profiles

Planet Fitness Inc

Anytime Fitness LLC

Jetts Fitness Pty Ltd

Konami Group Corporation

Evolution Wellness Holdings Pte Ltd

Cleverfit GmbH

David Lloyd Leisure Ltd

Life Time, Inc

SATS ASA

Fitness 24 Seven Thailand Ltd

Amore Fitness Pte Ltd

KD Sports & Fitness

World Gym International LLC

4TP Fitness

Pure Gym Ltd

Zone Fitness

BODYTEC

Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd

Snap Fitness

Grupo Sports World SAB de CV

SMARTfit Inc

Groupe l'Orange Bleue

Basic Fit NV

Central Sports Co Ltd

GoodLife Fitness Centres Inc

Gold's Gym International Inc

BodyFactory LLC

The Gym Group plc

Nuffield Health

Virgin Active Ltd

Equinox Holdings Inc

Life Time Inc

Ultimate Fitness Group, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kdp4cn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets