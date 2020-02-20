Gymshark Selects Radial to Support Expansion in United States and Canada

Gymshark's 'disruptive' approach to social media and marketing has been a catalyst in propelling the brand to become a globally recognized name in the fitness and conditioning industry. With Gymshark's community and customer-base spanning the globe, Radial will leverage its fulfillment centers in Groveport, Ohio, Rialto, California and Mississauga, Ontario to assist in providing an improved, more consistent customer service. That shared customer-first culture gravitated the companies together and Radial's expertise in online retail for the world's biggest brands made the two an optimal fit.

"Gymshark is a perfect example of the high-growth rate that can be enabled by leveraging Radial's shared service fulfillment network," said Tim Hinckley, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer at Radial. "Today's consumer is demanding yet eager to embrace brands that are forward thinking, agile, responsive and aligned with their trusted social brand ambassadors. Gymshark can now provide a radically enhanced click-to-door experience for their entire North American market and initial results show that their customers are rewarding them with increased orders and positive feedback on social feeds which is driving accelerated growth."

Gymshark and Radial first united to launch Gymshark's Canadian hub on October 22, 2019. The companies initially focused on preparing for peak retail season, including support for Gymshark's major Blackout sale. Considered an expert in scaling retail operations and labor support for peak, Radial leverages a multi-node fulfillment model to ensure optimal staffing and support during periods of high demand. As a result, Gymshark was able to transform their original 7-9-day delivery window in Canada to just three days for 98% of deliveries. During the Blackout sale (a two-week period from November 25 to December 6), Radial processed a record-breaking number of orders and units for Gymshark's Canadian business. Together, the companies delivered on approximately 60K total orders and processed nearly 160,000 units during the 2019 holiday season.

"Our customers are our community at Gymshark, so building and maintaining our relationships with them is always our top priority, and our global eCommerce experience is no exception," said Steve Hewitt, Chief Executive Officer at Gymshark. "When we engaged Radial, we could tell immediately that they share our vision, could guide our expansion strategy and have the footprint, flexibility and resources to support our growing global community."

The shorter delivery windows and enhanced customer satisfaction seen in Canada prompted Gymshark to move forward with a U.S. fulfillment expansion plan in partnership with Radial. Efforts to launch services and further build out infrastructure in Radial's Ohio and California centers are already underway, with Radial reserving more than 200K square feet specifically for Gymshark operations. Radial and Gymshark anticipate comprehensive U.S. fulfillment support to go-live in the second half of 2020.

Radial is a leading omnichannel commerce partner to top retail brands, helping them to seamlessly execute omnichannel orders while scaling fulfillment, freight and customer care needs. The company has 21 multi-tenant fulfillment centers in North America and six abroad. To learn more about Radial's fulfillment and transportation solutions, please visit: https://www.radial.com/fulfillment-transportation

About Radial

Radial, Inc., a bpost group company, is the leader in omnichannel commerce technology and operations. Premier brands around the world confidently partner with Radial to deliver their brand promises, anticipate and respond to industry disruption, and compete in a rapidly evolving market. Radial's innovative solutions connect retailers and customers through advanced omnichannel technologies; intelligent payments and fraud protection; efficient fulfillment, supply chain services; and insightful customer care services – especially where high-value customer experiences are critical. We are flexible, scalable, and focused on our clients' business objectives. Learn how we deliver today's retail for you at radial.com and follow us on Twitter @radialcorp.

About Gymshark

Gymshark is a conditioning brand, dedicated to creating functional training apparel, designing innovative performance technologies and building passionate, empowered communities.

Formed in 2012 in a garage in Birmingham, UK, Gymshark has emerged as a leading brand in our industry, with a worldwide family from over 170 countries.

We exist to unite the conditioning community.

