Gynecologic Cancer Specialist Joins Capital Health Cancer Center

"We are always working to expand Capital Health's cancer care program, so we are excited to have Dr. Varughese join our team," said Dr. Cataldo Doria, medical director of Capital Health Cancer Center. "Her expertise fills an important surgical gap in the region and allows us to offer advanced gynecologic care for women in our area who might otherwise have to travel some distance to find the specialized services and expertise she provides."

Dr. Varughese completed her fellowship training in gynecologic oncology at Yale University and focuses on traditional and minimally invasive surgical approaches, including laparoscopic and robotic surgery using the da Vinci Surgical System.

From diagnosis through treatment, Dr. Varughese works closely with referring physicians and an integrated team of medical, surgical, radiation, and allied cancer specialists at Capital Health Cancer Center to develop a comprehensive, individualized plan of care.

"I was drawn to a career in gynecologic oncology in part because of the strong connections I make with my patients and their families," said Dr. Varughese. "I'm thrilled to be part of an organization that shares my patient-centered approach and my passion for advancing cancer care, particularly in an area of specialization that may not always be readily accessible for women."

Dr. Varughese is part of Capital Health Surgical Group, a multi-specialty surgical practice comprised of experienced surgeons who are experts in the surgical fields of acute care, bariatrics, breast, general, hepato-pancreato-biliary, thoracic, vascular and surgical critical care.

To make an appointment, call 609.537.6700 or visit www.capitalsurgical.org for more information.

About Capital Health Cancer Center

Capital Health Cancer Center, located at Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, is the area's most advanced provider of cancer treatment delivered by some of the most experienced medical experts. At our center, a team of physicians from related fields such as medical oncology, radiation oncology, gynecological oncology, neurosurgery, hepato-pancreato-biliary surgery, colorectal surgery, interventional GI and pulmonology, radiology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, thoracic surgery and other specialties collaborate and provide patients with a network of physicians trained in the most complex oncology issues. Capital Health is the only center in the region that offers advanced treatment options such as CyberKnife Radiosurgery, da Vinci Robotic Surgery, TrueBeam Linear Accelerator (traditional 3D conformal radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, RapidArc radiotherapy, and stereotactic radiosurgery), high-dose-rate radiation therapy, advanced imaging technology (digital mammography, 3D mammography, molecular breast imaging, PET/CT, and 3T MRI), nuclear isotopes (SIR-spheres), and more. Visit capitalhealth.org/cancer to learn more.

SOURCE Capital Health Cancer Center