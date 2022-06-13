Gynecological Cancers Therapeutics Market Size to Grow by USD 14.22 | 37% of Market Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

Jun 13, 2022, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gynecological cancers are malignancies that originate in the female reproductive tract. Based on the origin, gynecological cancers are classified as cervical cancer, uterine cancer, ovarian cancer, vaginal cancer, peritoneal cancer, fallopian tube cancer, and vulvar cancer.
The gynecological cancers therapeutics market size is expected to grow by USD 14.22 from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67% during the forecast period.
Top Key players in Gynecological Cancers Therapeutics Market
- AbbVie Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Becton Dickinson and Co.
- Biocon Ltd.
- Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
- Clovis Oncology Inc.
- Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.
- Eli Lilly and Co.
- F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- ImmunoGen Inc.
- Johnson and Johnson
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.
- Merck and Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Market Driver and Trend
The increasing incidence of gynecological cancers is driving the growth of the gynecological cancers therapeutics market. In the US, each year, about 71,500 new cases of gynecological cancers are diagnosed. The rising incidence can be attributed to risk factors such as obesity, viral infections, smoking, and immune system deficiency. This will drive the gynecological cancers therapeutics market growth during the forecast period.
The emergence of novel therapies is one of the key trends in the market. There are several novel hormonal therapies to prevent the recurrence of gynecological cancers, such as recurrent ovarian cancer. For instance, MEK162 from Array BioPharma is in Phase III of clinical trials for the treatment of low-grade serous ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancer. Such emerging novel therapies will drive the growth of the global gynecological cancers therapeutics market during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
- Gynecological Cancers Therapeutics Market Split by Type
- Uterine cancer: This segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of uterine cancer.
- Ovarian cancer
- Cervical cancer
- Others
- Gynecological Cancers Therapeutics Market Split by Geography
- North America: This region will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the availability of favorable reimbursement schemes.
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest of World (ROW)
Imperative Insights on the following aspects:
- What was the size of the global gynecological cancers therapeutics industry by value in 2020?
- What will be the size of the global gynecological cancers therapeutics industry in 2026?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global gynecological cancers therapeutics industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global gynecological cancers therapeutics market?
Gynecological Cancers Therapeutics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 14.22 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
10.4
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Becton Dickinson and Co., Biocon Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Clovis Oncology Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, ImmunoGen Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Uterine cancer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Uterine cancer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Uterine cancer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Uterine cancer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Uterine cancer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Ovarian cancer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Ovarian cancer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Ovarian cancer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Ovarian cancer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Ovarian cancer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Cervical cancer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Cervical cancer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Cervical cancer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Cervical cancer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cervical cancer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 AbbVie Inc.
- Exhibit 93: AbbVie Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 95: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Amgen Inc.
- Exhibit 96: Amgen Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 97: Amgen Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 98: Amgen Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 AstraZeneca Plc
- Exhibit 99: AstraZeneca Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 100: AstraZeneca Plc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 101: AstraZeneca Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 102: AstraZeneca Plc - Key offerings
- 10.6 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
- Exhibit 103: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 105: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Clovis Oncology Inc.
- Exhibit 106: Clovis Oncology Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Clovis Oncology Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 108: Clovis Oncology Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 109: Clovis Oncology Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 110: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 112: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 113: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 114: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Eli Lilly and Co.
- Exhibit 115: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Eli Lilly and Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings
- 10.10 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
- Exhibit 118: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 119: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 120: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 121: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 122: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.11 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Exhibit 123: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 124: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 125: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 126: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus
- 10.12 Merck and Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 128: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 131: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 132: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 136: Research methodology
- Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 138: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations
