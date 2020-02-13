Gynecology Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 -2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Gynecology Devices Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global gynecology devices market. Technological advancements, high prevalence of gynecology diseases, and increase in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries are major drivers of the global market.



The global gynecology devices market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on product type and region.



A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section.Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market.



This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global gynecology devices market.



Global Gynecology Devices Market: Key Segments

The global gynecology devices market has been segmented based on product type and region.In terms of product type, the global market has been divided into surgical devices, hand instruments, diagnostic imaging systems and gynecological chairs.



The surgical devices segment is likely to account for a leading share of the global market during the forecast period owing to increase in prevalence of minimally invasive gynecological procedures and increased in efficacy of endometrial ablation than has resulted into augmenting the demand for endometrial ablation surgical devices. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.



Global Gynecology Devices Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global gynecology devices market has been segmented into five major regions and key countries/sub-regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.



Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global gynecology devices market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players in the global gynecology devices market are Boston Scientific Corporation, CooperSurgical, Inc., Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), Hologic, Inc., Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf Gmbh, Stryker Corporation, and Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. KG.



The global gynecology devices market has been segmented as given below:



Global Gynecology Devices Market, by Product Type

Surgical Devices

Gynecological endoscopes

Hysteroscopes

Colposcopes

Resectoscopes

Laparoscopes

Endoscopic imaging systems

Endometrial ablation devices

Hydrothermal endometrial ablation devices

Radiofrequency endometrial ablation devices

Balloon endometrial ablation devices

Other endometrial ablation devices (cryoablation, microwave ablation, laser ablation)

Gynecologic fluid management systems

Female sterilization and contraceptive devices

Permanent birth control devices

Temporary birth control devices

Hand Instruments

Vaginal Speculum

Tenaculum

Curettes

Trocars

Biopsy forceps

Other hand instruments

Diagnostic Imaging Systems

Ultrasound

Mammography

Gynecological Chairs

Fixed-height gynecological chairs

Adjustable-height gynecological chairs



Global Gynecology Devices Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



