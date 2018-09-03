Gynecology Devices Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In our study, we have segmented the gynecology devices market by type.Based on type, global gynecology devices market is segmented as surgical devices, instrument and diagnostic imaging system.







Surgical devices is further segmented into gynecological endoscopy devices, endometrial ablation devices female sterilization and contraceptives and fluid management systems.Gynecological endoscopy devices is further segmented into colposcopes, hysteroscopes, resectoscopes and others.







Endometrial ablation devices is further segmented into radiofrequency endometrial ablation devices, hydrothermal endometrial ablation devices and others.Female sterilization and contraceptives is further segmented into intrauterine devices and others.







Instrument is further segmented into vaginal speculum, tenaculum, curettes and others. Diagnostic imaging system is further segmented into mammography, ultrasound and others.







The gynecology devices market is estimated to account for US$ 28,417.9 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 8,618.5 Mn in 2017. The growth of the gynecology devices market can be attributed to the rise in the number of gynecology procedure in hospitals to treat gynecology disorders among women and use of technological advanced devices and instruments. Other factors driving the growth of the market are new product launch, partnerships, collaboration, acquisitions by key players in the market. Additionally, new product launch by key players in the US market also drives the market growth. For instance, in April, 2018, CooperSurgical had acquired the assets of The LifeGlobal Group and its affiliates. The LifeGlobal Group is a leading global provider of in-vitro fertilization devices. However, rising competition among key players in the market acts as a barrier for the entrance of new players in the market, thereby restraining its growth.







North America is anticipated to hold significant share in the global gynecology devices market, owing to factors such as advancement in healthcare technologies, changing lifestyle of women and rising prevalence of reproductive health disorders. The demand for gynecology devices is anticipated to increase at a considerable rate in Asia Pacific during the forecast period, owing to rising prevalence of endometriosis, reproductive disorders, rising and child bearing age among women and growing awareness about breast cancer and cervical cancer among women.







The market for Gynecology devices consists of well-recognized organizations as well as emerging companies namely; CooperSurgical, Inc., Hologic Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Ethicon US, LLC., Medtronic, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Stryker, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, General Electric Company and others.







