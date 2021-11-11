DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Market to grow and reach $31.21 Billion according to the "Gynecology Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global gynecology drugs market.



This report focuses on gynecology drugs market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the gynecology drugs market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global gynecology drugs market is expected to grow from $22.22 billion in 2020 to $24.68 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.07%. The growth is mainly due to the increase in gynecological disorders among women and rising cases of gynecological cancer. The market is expected to reach $31.21 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.05%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the gynecology drugs? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Gynecology Drugs market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider gynecology drugs market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The gynecology drugs market section of the report gives context. It compares the gynecology drugs market with other segments of the gynecology drugs market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, gynecology drugs indicators comparison.

Major players in the gynecology drugs market are Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Allergan, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, AbbVie, TherapeuticsMD Inc., Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ferring Holding SA, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., and Sanofi.



The gynecology drugs market consists of sales of gynecology drugs services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture gynecology drugs which are used to treat gynecological diseases which includes conditions affecting the uterus, ovaries, and their appendages.



The main types of therapeutics in gynecology drugs are hormonal therapy and non-hormonal therapy. Hormonal therapy is a treatment that adds, blocks or removes hormones to slow or stop the growth of cancer cells that need hormones to grow. Non hormonal therapy involves the usage of anti- infective, anti-inflammatory agents, lubricants, moistures, antidepressants, gabapentin, clonidine and others. Gynecology drugs are used for gynecology cancers, menopausal disorder, polycystic ovary syndrome, contraception and others and distributed through hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies.



North America was the largest region in the gynecology drugs market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Alternative treatment methods and natural remedies are increasingly becoming popular globally which is expected to have a negative impact on the revenues of gynecological drugs companies. Treatments in the fields of homeopathy, Ayurveda, yoga, acupuncture, sujok therapy are gaining popularity and slowly replacing some traditional hospital practices. For instance, Ayurvedic medicine, an ancient Indian system of medicine uses range of techniques and treatments for gynecological cancer. Many of herbs used in Ayurveda have anti-cancer properties, example Curcumin, Holy Basil are said to inhibit the growth of cancerous cells and Ayurvedic gynecological procedures like Agnikarma helps treat cervical erosion. This growing adoption of alternative treatments is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the market.



Drug manufacturers are investing in developing personalized cancer vaccines, including gynecological cancers, and few have reached clinical trial phases. Pharmaceutical companies are combining genetic sequencing and precision medicine to create new drug therapies and cancer treatments that are designed to treat specific patients.



The countries covered in the gynecology drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



