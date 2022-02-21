Gynov Brings Its Reproductive Supplements to the U.S.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gynov is a French health company that has spent years investing in innovative research and development, particularly in the underserved area of women's health and related fields. The company has created a line of fertility and reproductive health-related products, which have helped the brand develop its growing base of supporters. This includes both satisfied end-users of the products as well as research and medical professionals.

"Gynov has rapidly captured the hearts of national research institutions," explains Gynov's founder, Pierre-Yves Mousset, MD. Mousset adds that "in 2021 the company had expanded to over 20 countries around the world through licensing contracts with pharmaceutical companies."

Gynov's growing popularity, both with consumers and with healthcare providers has officially reached the U.S., where the company is currently in the process of rolling out its innovative products through both online and brick-and-mortar sale channels.

Gynov's growing product line currently focuses on three key supplements:

Gynositol is a women's health supplement developed to address PCOS. It utilizes key ingredients, such as Myo-inositol and 5-mTHF (the biologically active form of vitamin B9) to help restore ovulation and cyclicity. Gynov is an excellent way to combat PCOS and can improve fertility and pregnancy.

Isitol is a men's fertility supplement. It also includes Myo-inositol as a fertility support. Isitol also addresses fertility with a versatile antioxidant complex (including 5-MTHF) as 80% of infertile men have a significant level of oxidative stress. The primary goal of the product is to reduce sperm DNA fragmentation.

Nausalys is a supplement designed to restore quality of life for pregnant women by helping to manage NVP (nausea and vomiting during pregnancy.) Nausalys primarily leans on ginger extract, vitamin B6, and magnesium carbonate to improve quality of life during pregnancy. Ginger is a standardized extract which is titrated in gingerols, the molecule of interest here.

"If you are diagnosed with a chronic condition," explains Mousset, "it can be relevant to optimize the medical treatment with qualitative dietary supplements which have a scientific background with proven efficacy and without side effects."

The CEO adds that his company provides those supplemental solutions, each of which is based on scientific rigor, promoted by physicians, and takes into consideration consumers' individual needs. He also highlights the fact that Gynov's products aren't meant to be an alternative to medical care. Instead, they are designed to both enhance and complement it.

The arrival of Gynov in the U.S. bodes well for a population that, along with the rest of the world, has struggled in the areas of fertility and reproductive health for decades.

About Gynov: Gynov was founded in France in 2016 by Pierre-Yves Mousset, MD. Gynov prides itself on using advanced scientific methods to develop high-quality, effective dietary supplements dedicated to women's health and beyond. These are created to support the efficacy of prescription drugs and help provide genuine solutions for female health concerns.

