Gynov Brings Its Women's Health Supplements to the U.S. Market

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gynov is an innovative health company that is focused on developing dietary supplements, particularly for underserved areas of women's health. The company's products address chronic conditions from puberty to post-menopause such as endometriosis and PolyCystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

For instance, the company's popular supplement Gynositol offers key nutritional support to the female reproductive system through its hero ingredients Myo-inositol and a biologically active form of Vitamin B9 called 5-MTHF. Its complementary supplement Isitol is ideal for men looking to improve fertility chances.

Gynov was founded in Paris, France in 2016 and has seen a meteoric rise in the years since. The company currently works with partners in 23 different countries across the globe at the time of this writing.

One of the most recent additions to the brand's growing list of international markets is the United States. In 2022, Gynov officially crosses the pond and will enter the U.S. marketplace, to offer its unique, science-backed dietary supplements to an eager American audience.

The brand is likely to find success in this recent overseas venture for a variety of reasons. For example, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports that 10% of American women (roughly 6.1 million individuals) struggle with infertility — an area that Gynov addresses in spades.

In addition, chronic conditions such as Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis are rampant in the U.S. PCOS is a health concern that is reported to also impact at least one-tenth of the female population in America. CNBC reports a similar prevalence rate for women of childbearing age around the globe who are managing endometriosis.

The struggle to properly address women's health is very real in the U.S. As is the case in so many other countries, these profound chronic concerns also largely go under the radar. They are either ignored as "normal" struggles or treated with extreme pharmaceutical or medical solutions.

Gynov offers another approach. Rooted in sound scientific research , the company's dietary supplements work to holistically support the body's natural functions, both in conjunction with other medical procedures and as its own stand-alone solution.

While women's health remains a seriously misunderstood area of health, Gynov is working hard to remedy the problem. Between chronic conditions and infertility, the French innovator is offering a medically- and scientific-focused and safe option for millions of American women.

About Gynov: Gynov was founded in France in 2016 by Pierre-Yves Mousset, MD. Gynov prides itself on using advanced scientific methods to develop high-quality, effective dietary supplements dedicated to women's health and beyond. These are created to support the efficacy of prescription drugs and help provide genuine solutions for female health concerns. For more information, please visit: https://gynov.com/ .

