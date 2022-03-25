Gynov Celebrates International Women's Day

The Worldwide Event Is a Time To Focus on Women, Inclusivity, Empowerment, and the Hope of a World Free From Bias and Discrimination

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Women's Day was celebrated on March 8th. The yearly event is designed to raise awareness against bias and inequality and to celebrate the achievement of women all over the globe. The event is a powerful testament to what women have achieved in recent years, and it takes into account many different aspects of female empowerment. One of the themes focused on is women's choices in health, something that Gynov has reinforced for more than half a decade.

Gynov is a French health company that has spent the last several years in innovative research and development with a focus on women's health. This has led to the formulation of multiple groundbreaking products, such as Gynositol, a supplement designed to address PolyCystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), as well as Nausalys, developed to help manage nausea & vomiting during pregnancy.

"Many specifically female conditions such as polycystic ovaries, endometriosis, chronic vaginitis, and preterm delivery risk are very prevalent but suffer from a lack or insufficiency of therapeutic solutions," says Gynov founder Pierre-Yves Mousset, MD, "We take into consideration the needs of each woman and provide solutions that are based on scientific rigor and promoted by physicians." Mousset goes on to clarify that Gynov's products do not replace medical care. They are meant to enhance and complement it, cultivating greater health and quality of life in the process.

Since its inception, Gynov has quickly become a popular healthcare option amongst both medical professionals and individual women. As of early 2022, the company had rapidly spread from its home base in France to over 25 countries around the world.

Throughout this growth process, the brand has remained faithful to its original vision: to help women of all walks of life maintain their health and feel empowered each and every day. It's a goal that is important year-round but is particularly worth celebrating on days like International Women's Day.

About Gynov: Gynov was founded in France in 2016 by Pierre-Yves Mousset, MD. Gynov prides itself on using advanced scientific methods to develop high-quality, effective dietary supplements dedicated to women's health and beyond. These are created to support the efficacy of prescription drugs and help provide genuine solutions for female health concerns. Learn more at: gynov.com .

