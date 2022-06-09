Gynov Helps Manage Gestational Diabetes

The French Health Company's Breakthrough Supplement Gynositol Reduces the Severity and Frequency of GD Episodes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gynov has spent the last several years conducting exhaustive research on women's health. Much of this has centered on the need for more therapeutic solutions for common conditions, such as PCOS, Endometriosis, and NVP (nausea and vomiting of pregnancy). One area that Gynov has also helped address is the ability to manage gestational diabetes.

Gestational diabetes is a form of diabetes that develops while a woman is pregnant. It is also marked by occurring in women who do not struggle with diabetes when they are not pregnant. This means it can be a risk factor without diabetes being a pre-existing concern.

According to the CDC, up to 10% of pregnancies in the United States alone are impacted by gestational diabetes every year. In addition, research has shown that women with PCOS have a 50% risk factor of developing gestational diabetes if they become pregnant.

The issue isn't just common. It can also be dangerous.

The key problem with gestational diabetes is that your body can't produce enough insulin to fuel your cells while you're pregnant. This is called "insulin resistance" and it can lead to high blood pressure. If that occurs, Mayo Clinic outlines several complications that can occur, such as:

Larger babies that require a C-section birth.

Preterm labor and birth.

Newborns who struggle with breathing and low blood sugar.

If left untreated, gestational diabetes can also result in a stillbirth. This is why it's recommended that women take steps to manage gestational diabetes to avoid complications and ensure that their pregnancy is a healthy experience for mother and child alike.

That's where Gynov can help. The health company has developed Gynositol, an innovative women's health dietary supplement that can aid in managing gestational diabetes. The supplement is primarily made of Myo-inositol and 5-MTHF (the biologically active form of folic acid) — two critical base elements for reproductive health.

Gynositol, and Myo-inositol in particular , helps to restore health in many areas of the reproductive system. It helps with ovarian function and oocyte quality. Critically for those with gestational diabetes, it also lowers insulin resistance. This has the effect of reducing both the frequency and severity of incidences related to gestational diabetes.

Gynov's innovative supplement is a game-changer for the consistent number of women that struggle with gestational diabetes throughout their pregnancy. It provides a clean, naturally-focused, scientifically-backed therapeutic solution that enables women to manage gestational diabetes and provide a healthier journey through pregnancy for both themselves and their children.

About Gynov: Gynov was founded in France in 2016 by Pierre-Yves Mousset, MD. Gynov prides itself on using advanced scientific methods to develop high-quality, effective dietary supplements dedicated to women's health and beyond. These are created to support the efficacy of prescription drugs and help provide genuine solutions for female health concerns. Learn more at: gynov.com .

Please direct inquiries to:

Kelley Lake

(954) 673-5443

[email protected]

SOURCE Gynov