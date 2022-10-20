Gynov Helps Women Cope with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome with Two Key Ingredients

The French Health Brand Taps into the Power of Myo-Inositol and 5-MTHF to Provide Effective, Therapeutic Female Health Support

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Female health is a critical area that often goes under-addressed. Those with important or chronic concerns, from infertility to conditions like PCOS or Endometriosis, are given the choice of suffering in silence or agreeing to strong medical treatments with few intermediary therapeutic options available. Gynov is seeking to fill that gap with qualitative dietary supplements that complement medical treatment through a combination of stringent scientific research and holistic medicine.

A great example of this is the company's flagship product, Gynositol, which helps with the common female health condition of polycystic ovary syndrome or "PCOS." PCOS is a major endocrine disorder and the number one cause of woman's infertility," says company co-founder and current CEO Pierre-Yves Mousset, "Its pathophysiology isn't fully understood, but we're aware that it's associated with a urinary leak of inositols. After years of debate about the best form of inositol to provide to women with PCOS, it is now clear that only Myo-inositol, chosen by Gynov, should be considered." In response, Gynositol helps women manage PCOS by replenishing their Myo-inositol levels. This helps with the proper functioning of cells. As a result, it can restore ovarian function, improve oocyte quality, and, critically, reduce insulin resistance (and consequentially, the incidence and severity of gestational diabetes).

In addition to this critical ingredient, the supplement also includes 5-MTHF, the biologically active form of folic acid (aka Vitamin B9). This key element is critical for cell development and helps avoid neural tube closure defects in pregnancy. Providing the already active form of the nutrient bypasses the need for the body to transform synthetic folic acid — something which is often deeply altered due to the high frequency of mutations in the gene coding for the enzyme MTHFR responsible for this function. Moreover, MTHFR mutations seem to be a risk factor for PCOS.

These two ingredients are a simple and necessary part of female health. Through meticulous research and clean manufacturing methods, Gynositol is helping women manage serious and chronic health concerns by providing basic doses of Myo-inositol and folates in the right formats to provide maximum support. Gynositol is just one of Gynov's growing range of products, as well. Each of these aligns with the company's larger goal of supplementing medical treatments with the best therapeutic support possible. It's a degree of attention that has been missing in the field of women's health — until now.

About Gynov: Gynov was founded in France in 2016 by Pierre-Yves Mousset, MD. Gynov prides itself on using advanced scientific methods to develop high-quality, effective dietary supplements dedicated to women's health and beyond. These are created to support the efficacy of prescription drugs and help provide genuine solutions for female health concerns. Learn more at: gynov.com .

