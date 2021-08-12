Gynov is Creating Real-World Solutions for Female Health

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, 1 person out of 4 will be affected by at least one chronic condition. In many clinical situations, women are more concerned than men. However, many of them remain without diagnosis or adapted care. Gynov is a health company that is rewriting the script by creating quality, science-backed nutritional supplements tailored towards a variety of different female needs.

As mentioned above, there are many medical needs that tend to afflict women in particular. Concerns like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, recurrent vaginosis, hypofertility, and a variety of menopause-related disorders occur in a large portion of the female population.

In many cases, female conditions have few medical options available. Strong drugs can be prescribed at times, but most of the time these relieve symptoms without attacking the cause. Furthermore, this is often done in the same, generic manner for anyone from puberty to menopause. For most, there is little recourse beyond these kinds of extremes.

This is where Gynov is looking to make a difference. The revolutionary enterprise has been busily creating a line of feminine-focused health products ever since its inception in 2016. Many of these items are powerful dietary supplements that provide desperately needed compounds that are often lacking in the female body.

For instance, a woman who is struggling with PCOS, women's first cause of infertility, has chronically low levels of inositol, which are mandatory molecules for the proper functioning of cells, notably ovarian ones. Gynov's answer to the problem is its flagship product Gynositol. The supplement specifically uses Myo-inositol, a form of inositol that is crucial to the female reproductive system.

In PCOS women, Myo-inositol is abnormally low, resulting in a deficit reinforced by its transformation by insulin. A healthy diet cannot sufficiently compensate for the losses. This form of inositol is essential to restore ovarian function and improve oocyte quality when considering getting pregnant. It also addresses insulin resistance which often leads to metabolic disorders.

In addition, the product contains Vitamin B9, a key vitamin in cell development, particularly recommended by WHO for pregnant women for the correct development of the embryo. But Gynositol avoids common folic acid which you would find in any dietary supplement. Instead, the product utilizes 5-MTHF, the biologically active form of folic acid. Much like Myo-inositol, 5-MTHF is required by the reproductive system but its natural production in the body is often hampered. In fact, 15-30% of the worldwide population is affected by a mutation of the MTHFR gene.

Gynositol is a perfect case study of the unique approach that Gynov takes with each of the products that it creates. Rather than developing generic formulas that cater to large, non-specific audiences, the company is committed "to women's health in a holistic approach, taking into consideration their individual needs."

Gynov is already a popular female health option in dozens of countries around the world. Additionally, it has recently entered the U.S. market, where the rapidly growing brand also hopes to bring its message of female health and empowerment to tens of millions of American women.

About Gynov: Gynov was founded in 2016 by Pierre-Yves Mousset, MD. The French company prides itself on using atypical methods to develop high-quality, effective dietary supplements dedicated to women's health and beyond. These are created to support the efficacy of prescription drugs and help provide genuine solutions for female health concerns.

