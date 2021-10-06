Gynov Uses 5-MTHF, the Only Biologically Active Form of Vitamin B9

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gynov is a health company that has been positively impacting reproductive health on a global scale for years. The business focuses on innovative nutritional, science-backed solutions that target unmet medical needs, particularly in the area of women's reproductive health.

Gynov is well aware of the challenges that women around the world face on a daily basis. From puberty to menopause, a profusion of concerns affecting specifically women abounds. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, the leading cause of infertility in women, impacts upwards of 20% of women worldwide, with as much as 5 million U.S. women actively struggling with the condition.

Another example of a women's concern is Endometriosis , which affects 11% of American women between 15 and 44 years old. On average worldwide, it takes six to seven years for a woman to be diagnosed with endometriosis, a period during which women suffer from significant pain — and infertility in 30% of the cases, as well. The reason for this diagnosis wandering? The condition is little known.

It's often ignored conditions like these that led to the creation of Gynov. Doctor and cofounder Pierre-Yves Mousset, MD explains the mission of his company by stating that "Gynov designs and commercializes safe, effective and high-end products dedicated to women's health to help them cope with their chronic conditions, along with their medical treatment." The CEO adds that "Each product was created to address an unmet medical need with the deep conviction that a nutritional approach can at least improve the condition."

Gynov's unique, holistic and nutritional approach to reproductive health is evident by the research of unique molecules. One good example is the use of a very special form of vitamin B9. Vitamin B9 is also commonly referred to as folic acid and is categorized as a substance that cannot be synthesized (or poorly so) by the human body. Vitamin B9 supplementation is critical during pregnancy because it can help prevent neural tube defects — severe birth defects that relate to the brain and spine.

The presence of folic acid is important for embryonic development. However, in order to be used, folic acid must be transformed into its biologically active form, 5-MTHF. The problem is, 15-30% of the world's population suffers from a mutation of the MTHFR gene, which hampers this natural process.

Thus, Gynov has opted to include not just folic acid but specifically 5-MTHF in its products. This is done in order to directly meet the ongoing needs of the reproductive system.

To go further and to guarantee the best stability, bioavailability, and solubility, Gynov uses a unique form of 5-MTHF stabilized on glucosamine salts, unlike many players who use it on calcium salts. 5-MTHF on glucosamine salts is stable at room temperature (77°F) and totally soluble in water, which maximizes its bioavailability.

This is just one example of the precision and scientifically backed thoughtfulness that Gynov brings to the table. When this is combined with the enterprise's focus on nutritional support — rather than only relying on more drastic medical options — it has allowed Gynov to stand out from the crowd as a truly unique solution in the area of female reproductive health.

About Gynov: Gynov was founded in 2016 by Pierre-Yves Mousset, MD. The French company prides itself on using advanced scientific methods to develop high-quality, effective dietary supplements dedicated to women's health and beyond. These are created to support the efficacy of prescription drugs and help provide genuine solutions for female health concerns. For more information, please visit: https://gynov.com/ .

Please direct inquiries to:

Nicolas Grove

(954) 642-4482

[email protected]

SOURCE Gynov

Related Links

http://www.gynov.com

