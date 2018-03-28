Gypsum Association Releases Translated Technical Documents

Additional documents translated into French and Spanish are available as free downloads, as are their English-language counterparts. The following publications are now available in both languages:

GA-220-2016, Gypsum Board Winter-Related Installation Recommendations

GA-222-2014, Repairing Screw or Nail Pops

GA-225-2015 Repair of Fire-Rated Gypsum Panel Product Systems

GA-220-2016 Gypsum Board Winter Related Installation Recommendations offers practical guidance on avoiding pitfalls common to cold weather installation. Unless precautions are taken, cold and damp weather can contribute to a variety problems during and after installation and finishing of wallboard. Maintaining a room temperature of at least 50°F (10°C) for 48 hours before, during, and after finishing, is just one of 13 recommendations that will reduce the possibility of joint compound bond failing, beading, nail popping and other problems that can result in call backs after project completion.

Fastener popping, or the protrusion of screw or nail heads above the gypsum panel surface, the subject of GA-222, can be the result of improper application or fastening. However, the most common source of popping is lumber shrinkage due to initially high moisture content in newly constructed wood framing. Overly long fastener length contributes to the problem. While fastener popping that appears before or during finishing and decoration should be repaired immediately; popping that occurs a month or more into the heating season should wait for repair until the season's end.

When fire-rated gypsum panel product systems are damaged during the life cycle of buildings, proper procedures for repair must be followed to restore the original fire resistive condition and maintain the required fire rating. Repair of Fire-Rated Gypsum Panel Product Systems, GA-225-2015, lays out proper procedures for assessing the severity of damage and achieving an appropriate fire resistive restoration.

"The Gypsum Association is pleased to offer these documents in Canadian French and Spanish," said Executive Director Stephen Meima, APR, LEED Green Assoc. "These documents serve important constituencies across North America."

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gypsum-association-releases-translated-technical-documents-300621137.html

SOURCE Gypsum Association

Related Links

http://www.gypsum.org

