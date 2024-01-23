Gypsum Association's Michael Schmeida to Chair ASTM Committee E05

SILVER SPRING, Md., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gypsum Association (GA) is pleased to announce that Michael Schmeida, MSc, LEED AP, the association's Director of Codes, Standards and Research, has been named chair of Committee E05 on Fire Standards. In this role, Michael will lead the committee's work developing and revising fire test standards, including fire hazard and fire risk assessment standards, and supporting fire-related research.

Michael has been active in ASTM since 2004. During that time, he has participated in ten ASTM committees and served multiple leadership roles at both the Subcommittee and Main Committee levels including as chair of Committee E60 on Sustainability. Nonetheless, he is particularly pleased to take on this assignment. "I am honored to be chairing what I believe is one of the most important ASTM committees," he explains. "This committee is 100 percent focused on something extremely important—life safety."

Michael joined the Gypsum Association in 2015 after serving as Corporate Manager, Stewardship, for Oatey a manufacturer of products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries. He began his career at Tremco's Commercial Sealants & Waterproofing Division. Michael spent ten years at Tremco and left the company as the division's Director, Compliance & Sustainability.

Michael earned a MS and BS in Chemistry from The University of Akron.

The Gypsum Association is in its 94th year of service as the technical, promotion, and information center of the gypsum industry. Representing companies located throughout the United States and Canada, the Association is based in Silver Spring, MD.

