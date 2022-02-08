Gypsum Board Market - 53% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Evolving Opportunities with American Gypsum & Beijing New Building Materials Public Ltd. Co.| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Some of key Gypsum Board Players with key offerings:

The gypsum board market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

American Gypsum - The company offers a wide range of gypsum boards such as Fireblock Type X Gypsum Board, M-BLOC Gypsum Board, Exterior Soffit Gypsum Board, and others.

The company offers gypsum boards such as Silent Board, , and others. To know about more vendors with their offerings - Click here!

Gypsum Board Market - Drivers & Challenges

The gypsum board market is driven by the rising number of infrastructural and construction activities. However, factors such as fluctuation in the cost of raw materials may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in predicting end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The gypsum board market analysis report provides detailed information on other upcoming trends and challenges that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Gypsum Board Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Residential - size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial - size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial - size, and forecast 2020-2025

Institutional - size, and forecast 2020-2025

Gypsum Board Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Gypsum Board Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.44% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.45 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Gypsum, Beijing New Building Materials Public Ltd. Co. (BNBM), Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Continental Building Products Inc., Knauf Gips KG, Koch Industries Inc., National Gypsum Co., USG Boral, USG Corp., and Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

