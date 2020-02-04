Gypsum supplier releases pH Shield™ ammonia control for organic poultry litter treatment

pH Shield™ contains natural acidified calcium sulfate, a slightly hydroscopic mineral, which reduces ammonia release from the litter, while increasing water holding capacity, which results in less free moisture without becoming too dusty. Unlike synthetic acids, pH Shield is non-corrosive, safe to handle and does not add sodium or heavy metals such as alum. University trials confirm that pH Shield compares favorably in containing ammonia with no adverse effects to the birds.

pH Shield™ contains gypsum, USDA Conservation Practice Standard 333 for the purposes of improving soil health including improved filtration, reducing subsoil aluminum and reducing the transport of pathogens. Gypsum also decreases dissolved phosphorous run off, a leading cause of water pollution, creating dead zones in surface waters which impairs water used for industry, agriculture and drinking. Phosphorus is an important plant nutrient and pH Shield™ helps to keep it where it is needed, in the field for crops to use.

University research concluded that pH Shield™ provides ammonia control equivalent to other commercial ammonia control products, can be used in organic poultry production and provides the added benefit of reduced risk of P loss in runoff.

About USA Gypsum: Founded in 1998, USA Gypsum is a leading producer of gypsum-based products for use by industry and farmers in the form of gypsum fertilizer, soil conditioners, amendments, and animal bedding. Located on 24 acres at 1368 West Route 897 in Denver, PA, the 35,000 sq. ft. plant includes blending, packaging, storage and bulk shipping capability. USA Gypsum ships their gypsum products across the United States and Canada.

