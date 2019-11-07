Gyrfalcon Technology and Sensory Deliver Enhanced AI Biometric Access on Edge Devices

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AI accelerator chip and technology provider Gyrfalcon Technology Inc. today announced a partnership with AI solution provider Sensory to deliver low latency, high reliability embedded, machine learning capabilities on edge devices. Utilizing Sensory's larger, higher-performance TrulySecure biometric AI models, Gyrfalcon's AI acceleration technology increases biometric recognition performance by a factor of at least 4 to 8 times, providing users accurate, instant verification or authentication.

The right accelerators….

Since the development of GTI's first Edge AI chip in 2017, the company has become synonymous with high performance, energy efficient AI acceleration designed for cost sensitive mass market devices. Since its launch, the company has brought to production three other neural network acceleration technologies, including the Lightspeeur® 2803S AI acceleration processor that provides the industry benchmark of 24 TOPS/W for high performance at low power. Customers have been designing GTI AI Accelerator chips into their edge AI devices, and earlier in October LG announced using one in the new Q70 Smartphone to enable premium image and video features at an affordable price point.

The right algorithms….

Sensory is focused on improving user experiences through embedded machine learning technologies such as voice, vision and natural language processing. The company pioneered using neural network approaches for embedded speech recognition for consumer electronics with a well-engineered and patented codebase that has shipped in over 2 billion consumer products. Sensory has recently perfected an algorithm that greatly benefits from the low latency and high reliability that can be harnessed on the GTI AI Accelerator chip portfolio, with an implementation that can recognize legitimate user faces with the highest levels of accuracy.

"Sensory's face and voice biometrics have been implemented in many dozens of products that have shipped in billion-plus unit quantities. We have had lots of real-world feedback and a key focus for improving our TrulySecure technology has been delivering faster performance on lower cost hardware," said Todd Mozer, Sensory's CEO. "Our TrulySecure solution can run up to four times faster and provide a larger, more accurate model thanks to GTI's AI accelerator chip."

The right partnership….

Together the companies accelerate innovation and time to market for customers wanting world-class edge AI capabilities that differentiate new products. Some customers are new to AI, and this partnership will help those customers exploit AI on new device projects. Other companies have some AI experience, but need to upgrade AI accelerators, improve designs or add new capabilities.

"Working with customers, we've learned that AI implementations are optimized best when companies bring 'best-in-breed' solutions together," said Kimble Dong, co-founder and CEO of Gyrfalcon Technology Inc. "Our accelerator chips enable great design choices for device makers, and partners like Sensory leverage the chips in ways that delight customers with the convenience of fast access combined with peace-of-mind of reliable biometric security."

About Sensory

Sensory Inc. creates a safer and superior UX through vision and voice technologies. Sensory's technologies are widely deployed in consumer electronics applications including mobile phones, automotive, wearables, toys, IoT and various home electronics. With its TrulyHandsfree™ voice control, Sensory has set the standard for mobile handset platforms' ultra-low power "always listening" touchless control. To date, Sensory's technologies have shipped in over a billion units of leading consumer products. For more information about this announcement, Sensory or its technologies, visit https://www.sensory.com/, contact sales@sensory.com or for press inquiries contact press@sensory.com.

About Gyrfalcon Technology Inc.

Gyrfalcon Technology Inc. (GTI) is the world's leading developer of high performance AI Accelerators that use low power, packaged in low-cost and small sized chips. Founded by veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and Artificial Intelligence scientists, GTI drives adoption of AI by bringing the power of cloud Artificial Intelligence to local devices, and improves Cloud AI performance with greater performance and efficiency, providing the utmost in AI customization for new equipment and a path to AI upgrade to customers. For more information on GTI, visit https://www.gyrfalcontech.ai/.

