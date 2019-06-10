Gyrfalcon's 2803 Plai® Plug Development Hardware Delivers 24 TOPS/W for AI From Edge to Cloud

MILPITAS, Calif., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gyrfalcon Technology, Inc. (GTI) announces the 2803 Plai® Plug to its portfolio of development hardware for customers developing with AI for their next generation device and data center solutions. It uses the Lightspeeur® 2803S which provides 24 TOPS/W, delivering the highest ratio of AI performance to energy use in the industry, as it provides 16.8 TOPS while using only 700 mW. It supports popular convolutional neural networks such as ResNet, MobileNet and VGG, and TensorFlow & Caffe frameworks.

Targeted applications by customers already using the Lightspeeur® 2803 include Image Recognition, Object Detection and Tracking, Natural Language Processing, Natural Language Understanding, Business Intelligence, Facial Recognition and Visual Analysis for consumer electronics, smart home & office, smart city, industrial, enterprise and data center solutions. IP Licensing customers could also use the 2803 Plai® Plug to evaluate the technology for automotive self-driving and advanced robotics applications.

The AI Accelerator chip in the 2803 Plai® Plug delivers these capabilities by leveraging GTI's proprietary architecture which combines a unique 2-dimensional Matrix Processing Engine (MPE™) with AI Processing in Memory (APiM™) to accelerate CNN processing at extremely high speeds while consuming very little power. The technology used in the 2803 discrete chips and PCIe boards is also available to customers who are IP Licensees.

The 2803 Plai® Plug joins the 2801 Plai® Plug to create a portfolio of development hardware available on GTI's DevPortal (https://dev.gyrfalcontech.ai/register/), which provides access to tools to build and deploy AI. AI models can be trained with a Model Development Kit, and development of applications are possible with a Software Development Kit (SDK) which is available for Linux X86_64, Microsoft Windows, Android platforms and also ARM v7l and ARM v8 instruction sets.

