gyro Celebrates New Client Wins

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- gyro, the leading full-service global B2B powerhouse, today announced the newest additions to its U.S. client roster across the technology, hospitality and global manufacturing industries. The growth of gyro's client base in these practice areas shows that, despite economic conditions, the need for strategic communications is a top business priority across all industries.

gyro is ready to apply its industry-leading experience to develop and launch omnichannel campaigns for these leading brands, as they assimilate to a new normal post-pandemic.

Listed below are the latest clients to partner with gyro:

GE Additive is a world leader in additive design and manufacturing, a pioneering process that has the power and potential to transform businesses. Through their integrated offering of expert consultancy, advanced machines, software and quality powders, they empower their customers to build innovative new products.

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) IHG is one of the world's leading hotel companies, whose purpose is to provide True Hospitality for everyone. IHG's broad portfolio of hotel brands includes Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo®, EVEN Hotels®, HUALUXE® Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, voco™, Holiday Inn® Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express®, Holiday Inn Club Vacations®, avid™ hotels, Staybridge Suites®, Atwell Suites™ and Candlewood Suites®. IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns approximately 5,900 hotels and nearly 882,000 guest rooms in more than 100 countries, with over 2,000 hotels in its development pipeline.

Thryv provides the technology, software, support, and business automation tools small business owners need to deliver an exceptional end-to-end customer experience to better compete with ever growing consumer expectations. The platform enables small business owners to better manage their time, communicate more effectively with customers, and get paid easier so they can get more jobs, manage them better than ever, and get credit and repeat business more often.

Adryanna Sutherland, chief operating officer, gyro U.S., said, "We are thrilled to be working with such great brands and incredibly talented marketing teams. The work we're doing is not only transformative for the companies we serve but also incredibly rewarding for our employees as they apply their expertise to interesting marketing challenges and continue to find new ways to engage audiences and create brand affinity."

