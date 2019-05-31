gyro Named 2019 Global B2B Agency of the Year by the Association of National Advertisers

CHICAGO, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- gyro, the leading full-service global B2B powerhouse, has been named 2019 Global B2B Agency of the Year by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA). The ANA presented the award to gyro at the B2 Awards ceremony on May 29th in Chicago during the annual Masters of B2B Marketing Conference. This marks the fifth time in the past six years that gyro has received the prestigious honor.

In total, eight gyro offices across four countries won 30 B2 awards on behalf of the following 12 clients: EmblemHealth, Grant Thornton, Hiscox, HP, Knauf Insulation, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Midmark Corporation, Neste MY Renewable Diesel, Sentry, Square, USG and Viega.

gyro won several awards across a broad range of categories. First-place campaigns are listed below:

Product/Company Launch

"Clear the Air," Neste MY Renewable Diesel, gyro Chicago/Denver

Integrated Communications Program, Over $1 Million

"Square and Fair," Square, gyro London

Corporate Communications or Pro Bono Campaign

"Hope Is Medicine," Make-A-Wish Foundation, gyro Chicago/Denver

Direct Mail, Flat or Dimensional

"Clear the Air," Neste MY Renewable Diesel, gyro Chicago/Denver

Broadcast Media, Online, Radio, Lead Generation, Single/Campaign

"Square and Fair," Square, gyro London

Half-Page or Full Page, Campaign

"We Believe Health Care," EmblemHealth, gyro New York

Spread or Larger, Single or Campaign, Series

"Square and Fair," Square, gyro London

Broadcast Advertising (TV, Cable, Radio)

"It's not Status Quo. It's Status Go." Grant Thornton, gyro Chicago/Denver

Sponsorship Campaign or Program (Sports, Charity, or Business)

"Hope Is Medicine," Make-A-Wish Foundation, gyro Chicago/Denver

Posters, Photography, Illustrations

"Knauf Employee Photographs," Knauf Insulation, gyro Cincinnati

Agency Promotion

"The T-shirts of Experience," woolley pau gyro

Large Agency of the Year (revenue of $25 million or more)

gyro

Christoph Becker, gyro global CEO + CCO, said: "We are truly honored to be named Agency of the Year by ANA not just once, but five times over the course of our 10-year run. These awards are a reflection of our obsessive focus to transform, together with our clients, the global B2B landscape we love. We are proud to share this recognition with them since it serves as further proof that close collaboration and humanly relevant ideas win."

Bill Tucker, ANA Group EVP, said: "This year's B2 Awards entries were grounded in results and business impact, but also uncovered tremendous creativity in both the top and general categories. Insights, nuanced branding, and, increasingly, brand purpose were at the core of many efforts. Led by jury chair John Harmeling, CMO at Grant Thornton, a jury panel of both client-side and agency marketers from numerous disciplines ultimately selected gyro as the Large Agency of the Year. The decision was based on the agency's creative excellence and ability to drive business results for their clients. Their award is a testament to their success and driving the B2B category forward. We are delighted for gyro as they celebrate this well-earned honor."

The ANA B2 Awards recognize the top-performing business-to-business marketers, large or small, with a unique focus on driving demonstrable business results. In 2019, there were 32 categories that have evolved to reflect the growing role of B2B marketing and the rapid changes in the industry.

For the full list of awards, please visit the B2 Awards website: https://www.b2awards.com/a/page/2019-winners

About gyro

As the world's first full-service global B2B powerhouse, our mission is to create ideas that are humanly relevant and deliver them with precision. gyro is the ANA 2019 Global B2B Agency of the Year and Ad Age 2016 Global B2B Agency of the Year. Our 700 creative minds in 16 offices work with top companies, including Aflac, Danone, eBay, Google, HP, Teva, Workplace by Facebook, Fujitsu, Mastercard, USG and Vodafone. gyro is a part of the Dentsu Aegis Network, which is the 2017 and 2016 MediaPost Holding Company of the Year. www.gyro.com

About the ANA

The ANA (Association of National Advertisers) makes a difference for individuals, brands, and the industry by driving growth, advancing the interests of marketers, and promoting and protecting the well-being of the marketing community. Founded in 1910, the ANA provides leadership that advances marketing excellence and shapes the future of the industry. The ANA's membership includes more than 1,850 companies and organizations with 20,000 brands that engage almost 50,000 industry professionals and collectively spend or support more than $400 billion in marketing and advertising annually. The membership is comprised of more than 1,100 client-side marketers and more than 750 marketing solutions provider members, which include leading marketing data science and technology suppliers, ad agencies, law firms, consultants, and vendors. Further enriching the ecosystem is the work of the nonprofit ANA Educational Foundation (AEF), which has the mission of enhancing the understanding of advertising and marketing within the academic and marketing communities.

