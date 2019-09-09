gyro Names New Managing Director in New York

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- gyro, the leading full-service global B2B powerhouse, today announced the promotion of Kim Corrigan to Managing Director of its New York office.

Corrigan brings more than 20 years of industry experience to this role, where she is expected to drive sustainable growth, build on the culture and further relationships with new and existing clients. In addition, Corrigan is going to work closely with the global leadership team to facilitate collaboration across the network.

She reports to gyro U.S. Chief Operating Officer Adryanna Sutherland.

Sutherland said, "As we enter this new era of B2B marketing, there is no better person to lead our New York office. Kim is the consummate professional and shares our vision to nurture a strong culture of collaboration, innovation and all-around success for our employees and clients alike. I look forward to continuing our work together."

Corrigan joined gyro New York in 2016 and previously served as Group Account Director before being promoted to VP, Client Partner, overseeing key accounts including Boehringer Ingelheim, EmblemHealth, Fujifilm and Hiscox.

Her strong leadership proved successful, leading the agency to double-digit growth over the last 12 months.

"I am honored and excited to step into my new role as Managing Director," said Corrigan. "In all that we have accomplished to date, we have laid the foundation for New York to achieve even greater things. I look forward to working with the rest of the executive leadership team to unlock future growth opportunities benefiting our clients' businesses, our people and our culture."

Prior to gyro, she was most recently Client Partner at Razorfish Health. Over the course of her career, she has held several senior account management and operations positions at Rosetta, FCB and Y&R.

About gyro

As the world's first full-service global B2B powerhouse, our mission is to create ideas that are humanly relevant and deliver them with precision. gyro is the ANA's 2019 Global B2B Agency of the Year and Ad Age 2016 Global B2B Agency of the Year. Our 700 creative minds in 16 offices work with top companies, including Aflac, Danone, eBay, Google, HP, Teva, Workplace by Facebook, Fujitsu, Mastercard, USG and Vodafone. gyro is a part of the Dentsu Aegis Network, which is the 2017 and 2016 MediaPost Holding Company of the Year. www.gyro.com

