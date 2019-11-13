gyro Names Philip Black SVP, Strategy

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- gyro, the leading full-service global B2B powerhouse, today named Philip Black as Senior Vice President of Strategy for Chicago and Denver. With over 20 years of experience advising brands and C-level leaders, Black joins a team of strategists helping to evolve the agency's positioning and deepen its strategic partnerships to achieve sustainable growth and commercial success.

Reporting to gyro Chicago/Denver President Chris Hill, Black is tasked with overseeing the strategy practice for Chicago/Denver, with a particular focus on defining and driving global marketing strategies for clients - from digital transformation to innovative brand, marketing and media programs.

Hill said, "Philip is a visionary leader and skilled business strategist with extensive experience advising the C-suite. I'm confident in his ability to execute on our clients' growth initiatives and strengthen our competitive position."

"I'm thrilled to join gyro at this transformational and exciting time in the company's history. With the strong team and incredible resources already in place, we are poised to impact and grow our clients' brands and businesses like never before," said Black.

Most recently, Black served as B2B marketing agency Omobono's U.S. Head of Strategy, where he drove initiatives for industry-leading organizations. He has led strategic engagements for a range of clients including BP, JLL, Johnson & Johnson, Moody's and Motorola Solutions.

Black was previously VP of Client Engagement at Avenue, a B2B brand transformation agency, where he helped shape early-stage client strategy and growth development.

His experience spans global brands and start-ups in diverse industries such as financial services, professional services, technology, innovation consulting, logistics, healthcare and commercial real estate.

"Given the transformation agendas of client-side organizations, we are having to adapt and evolve our offerings to be even more valuable partners," said Christoph Becker, Global CEO + CCO of gyro. "Philip's strong background, insights and relentless pursuit of innovation will greatly benefit gyro and our clients as we continue to build out our strategy discipline."

This appointment comes at a time of increasing momentum for gyro as the company invests more in core practice areas like Demand Generation and Account-Based Marketing while deepening strategic partnerships with other Dentsu specialist agencies to help bring innovative and unexpected solutions that further enhance the value delivered to clients.

