gyro Names Ted Wahlberg Executive Creative Director

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- gyro, the leading full-service global B2B powerhouse, has promoted Ted Wahlberg to Executive Creative Director of its Chicago and Denver offices.

Reporting to gyro Chicago/Denver President Chris Hill, Wahlberg is charged with leading the creative output for both the Chicago and Denver office. He is also going to work closely with senior management to strengthen the agency's creative culture and raise the bar on creativity to deliver the very best work to clients.

Christoph Becker, global CEO + CCO of gyro, said, "Ted possesses all the characteristics of an effective leader. His strong work ethic and commitment to quality are what makes him the perfect person to help us continue on our journey of building the never before in B2B."

Hill said, "Ted has earned our full faith and confidence. He has a proven track record of creative excellence, and I'm excited to partner with Ted as ECD."

Wahlberg added, "It feels good to have the support of both gyro leadership and our incredibly talented creative staff. I look forward to the challenge."

Wahlberg joined gyro in 2010 as Creative Director. Over the last nine years, he has worked on brands such as Grant Thornton, Sentry, Transamerica and USG. Before gyro, he spent 10 years as a Group Creative Director at Bagby and Company.

About gyro

As the world's first full-service global B2B powerhouse, our mission is to create ideas that are humanly relevant and deliver them with precision. gyro is the ANA's 2019 Global B2B Agency of the Year and Ad Age 2016 Global B2B Agency of the Year. Our 700 creative minds in 16 offices work with top companies, including Aflac, Danone, eBay, Google, HP, Teva, Workplace by Facebook, Fujitsu, Mastercard, USG and Vodafone. gyro is a part of the Dentsu Aegis Network, which is the 2017 and 2016 MediaPost Holding Company of the Year. www.gyro.com

SOURCE gyro

Related Links

http://www.gyro.com

