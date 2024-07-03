GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer Premieres Season 7 on Public Television beginning July 5

New episodes of the award-winning global affairs program will focus on the ongoing war in the Middle East, the 2024 U.S. presidential election, and an exclusive conversation with Argentina's President Javier Milei

NEW YORK, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer opens its seventh season at a critical moment for both the United States and the world. A deeply polarized American public will head to the polls this fall in what may be the most contentious election of our time. A deadly war between Israel and Hamas continues, and emerging AI technologies pose new risks for society. Host Ian Bremmer will once again offer insights, analysis, and thoughtful conversations with global leaders. Season 7 of the award-winning weekly global affairs series launches nationwide on public television stations beginning Friday, July 5 (check local listings) . In the New York metro area, GZERO WORLD airs on Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. on THIRTEEN, Saturdays at 6 p.m. on WLIW21, Saturdays at 7:30 a.m. on NJ PBS and is available to stream at thirteen.org/gzeroworld.

Opening the season is Bremmer's interview with Ambassador Riyad Mansour, Permanent Observer of Palestine to the United Nations. In a candid discussion, Bremmer challenges the diplomat as the two lay out the case for a two state solution. In the first weeks of Season 7, Bremmer will also interview Argentina's controversial new President Javier Milei, U.S. Senator and former astronaut Mark Kelly, and a conversation about the politics of sports as the Paris Olympic Games begin featuring journalist Sally Jenkins.

This season's themes and topics include the state of democracy globally, governance of AI, the 2024 U.S. presidential election, and more.

GZERO WORLD also features "Puppet Regime," a satirical series that uses puppetry to parody world leaders from Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

Already an award-winning program, this year GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer earned five additional Telly Awards in its sixth season, including three for Puppet Regime. Two broadcast episodes were honored including an examination of Iraq 20 years after the U.S. invasion and an exclusive interview with American Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Last season, GZERO WORLD hosted news-making interviews with former Vice President Al Gore, Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and more.

GZERO WORLD's host, Ian Bremmer, is the president and founder of Eurasia Group, the leading global political risk research and consulting firm, as well as GZERO Media, a company dedicated to providing intelligent and engaging coverage of international affairs. He also serves as the foreign affairs columnist and editor at large for TIME magazine. Bremmer teaches political risk at Columbia University, and is the author of 11 books, the most recent being "The Power of Crisis: How Three Threats—and Our Response—Will Change the World."

GZERO WORLD is executive produced by Tony Maciulis and Ian Bremmer for GZERO Media. Alex Gibson and Nolan Ticer are senior producers; Molly Rubin is a producer. Alexander Kliment is director, writer and performer for the "Puppet Regime" feature. Steve Michel, Andrew Ross Rowe and Miguel Saenz-Flores are editors, and Cindy Shan is production assistant. The series is presented by The WNET Group. Neal Shapiro and Stephen Segaller are executives in charge for The WNET Group. Distributed nationally by American Public Television.

The lead sponsor of GZERO World is Prologis. Additional funding is provided by Cox Enterprises, Jerre & Mary Joy Stead, Carnegie Corporation of New York and Susan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Foundation.

