H. Beck Chooses Riskalyze as its Key Risk Solution

AUBURN, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Riskalyze and H. Beck today announced an enterprise agreement to deliver risk alignment, investment analytics, and trading technology to the advisors affiliated with the independent broker dealer.

H. Beck is one of the nation's top 50 independent broker-dealers by revenue, and is known as a supportive and personal partner to the independent financial professionals in its network.

"We couldn't be more pleased to partner with H. Beck and their network of advisors," said Aaron Klein, CEO at Riskalyze. "This is truly a forward-thinking wealth management enterprise, and we're proud that they've put their trust in the Risk Number®."

In addition to the risk technology that will be provided by H. Beck, advisors will be preconfigured for Connected Trading, powered by Flyer, at the corporate RIA level. Now, advisors will be able to monitor accounts and approve trades to be processed electronically all within the Riskalyze platform.

"Partnering with Riskalyze is another key part of our ongoing, evolving technology transformation," said Michelle Barry, President of H. Beck. "This relationship definitely furthers our vision of being that forward-thinking, independent broker/dealer and indispensable business partner to our financial professionals, who seek a boutique service culture paired with the scale and technology of a large enterprise to support their business growth."

"Riskalyze and H. Beck are built to have a strong and long-term partnership together," said Drew DiMarino, Chief Growth Officer at Riskalyze. "We truly believe that our mission and core values are deeply aligned with their vision and objectives."

About Riskalyze

Riskalyze is the company that invented the Risk Number®, which powers the world's first Risk Alignment Platform and was built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework. Advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs and asset managers use the Riskalyze platform to create alignment between clients and portfolios, leverage sophisticated analytics to increase the quality of their advice, automate trading and client account management, and access world-class models and research in the Riskalyze Partner Store — all with the mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit riskalyze.com.

About H. Beck, Inc.

H. Beck, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kestra Financial, Inc., was incorporated in 1984 and operates out of its headquarters in Maryland. The firm provides broker-dealer and RIA services to more than 600 registered representatives across the U.S. H. Beck is guided by a mission of delivering service excellence based on relationships, where all advisors thrive in an intimate and accessible culture that values partnership above all else.

