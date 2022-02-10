H Bocanegra's new book "An Interview with Lucifer" follows a personal, extraordinary, one-on-one talk with the devil himself

Bocanegra writes, "When Ray, a young reporter for the Record, is both praised and challenged by its chief editor to get that 'rare' interview, he takes it to heart. He nonchalantly swears to give his soul for an hour's interview with the most controversial figure available. Little does he know that his flippant remark will bring him face-to-face with the king of evil himself and put his very soul and those of whom he is closest to at risk. And just how sincere is Lucifer with the many questions he does answer and the information he shares? Finally, is Ray's soul doomed for eternity, or is there a way for him to outmaneuver Lucifer himself? His soul and the lives of those closest to him depend on it."

Published by Page Publishing, H Bocanegra's daring discourse with the devil is something no one would expect to see. It's a fresh look where readers explore the demon's own side of the story. It's an hour's worth of scrutinizing evil himself—which is definitely a must-read.

Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase "An Interview with Lucifer" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

