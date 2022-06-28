H Clinical Adds Commercial Home Health Capabilities for Pharmaceutical Industry

Commercial home health is now part of the largest in-home trial, mobile site, logistics, and depot operations in Latin America

TAMPA, Fla., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- H Clinical today announced it is extending industry-leading decentralized home health capabilities to include commercial product support for pharmaceutical organizations throughout Latin America. Commercial home health product visits entail marketed drugs and drugs for expanded access, compassionate use, and early adoption. Specialty drugs, drugs for rare diseases, cell therapy treatments, and other products in this category require monitoring and may necessitate assistance with administration such as infusions and injections.

"The ability to provide commercial home health services is a growing need for large markets with rising populations in countries like Brazil and Mexico," said Mitchell Parrish, President of H Clinical. "Beyond our leadership providing in-home trial support for clinical research, H Clinical is best positioned to provide commercial home health services. We understand how to work with treating physicians and principal investigators alike. We understand the compliance dynamics of both healthcare and the pharmaceutical industry in Latin America."