H Clinical Announces Expansion of Logistics to Better Facilitate Decentralized Clinical Trials

"How do you deliver to places with no address? How do you avoid customs and shipping charges and delays?" said Mitchell Parrish, President of H Clinical. "That's why we are excited to announce this expansion. With more localized facilities, locally sourced team members who know these communities, and an established presence in vital countries, these regionally focused capabilities bolster our ability to continue as the centralized provider for multi-country DCTs in Latin America."

"We have built up this infrastructure to strengthen the evolving decentralized trial industry," said Eulises Franco, CEO of H Clinical. "Not only does this boost our in-home trial support capability, but also trials that use remote sites and mobile and community clinics. This is how we support over 120 decentralized trials in the region for prominent biopharma study sponsors."

With this announcement, H Clinical country coverage is further fortified across Latin America with integrated logistics operations throughout Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean.

About H Clinical

H Clinical is the leader in decentralized clinical trial support and home visits in Latin America. H Clinical empowers sponsors to reach and retain more diverse patients and enables patients to participate from the comfort of home. Through GCP-trained home health providers, established logistics infrastructure, and clinical trial coverage across 22 countries, H Clinical is bringing clinical research home. For more information, visit hclinical.com.

