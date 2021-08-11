H Clinical Completes Consolidation of Decentralized Clinical Trial Operations in Latin America

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- H Clinical has completed consolidation of decentralized clinical trial (DCT) and in-home visit operations in Latin America. This delivers streamlined support and a single, centralized source for thousands of GCP-trained home health nurses and logistics operations in 22 Latin American countries. Logistics operations include strategically located depots, in-country supply procurement, and experienced teams that include project managers, coordinators, and couriers. This milestone of operational consolidation reinforces H Clinical as the leader in home health trial support from the Rio Grande to Patagonia for studies in rare disease, oncology, infectious disease, and a wide range of therapeutic areas.

"As COVID-19 quickly changed the clinical trial landscape to focus on DCTs, H Clinical was already in position to solve the issues and help sponsors gain efficiencies," said Mitchell Parrish, President of H Clinical. "The truth is that life sciences organizations have relied on H Clinical for in-home clinical trial support in Latin America since 2014. And today, with thousands of home visits performed and over 80 active trials, we deliver respected in-depth experience to support large global studies."

"What realization resulted from the pivot to hybrid and decentralized trials over the last year is that accessibility and convenience matters for trial participants," said Eulises Franco, CEO of H Clinical. "With rare diseases affecting over 400 million people globally, better support for enrolling and retaining low patient populations in rare disease studies is one of many benefits that H Clinical provides patients in Latin America."

The H Clinical country coverage consolidation of affiliates and operations includes Argentina, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad & Tobago, and Uruguay.

H Clinical is the leader in decentralized clinical trial support and home visits in Latin America. H Clinical empowers sponsors to reach and retain more diverse patients and enables patients to participate from the comfort of home. Through GCP-trained home health providers, established logistics infrastructure, and clinical trial coverage from the Rio Grande to Patagonia, H Clinical is bringing clinical research home. For more information, visit hclinical.com.

