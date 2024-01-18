H Cycle Receives Article 2 Determination from CalRecycle

H Cycle's Article 2 Determination Marks an Important Milestone in the Process to Build Flagship Low-Carbon Hydrogen Facility in Pittsburg

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H Cycle , an innovator in renewable hydrogen production, announced today that the company received an SB 1383 Article 2 Determination from CalRecycle . The Article 2 Determination recognizes that H Cycle's technology constitutes an increase in landfill diversion of post-recycle organic waste and a reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

"We are incredibly grateful for CalRecycle's thorough review of H Cycle's application and the affirmed Article 2 Determination. We are confident that H Cycle's technology is a viable way to reduce landfill waste and mitigate dangerous GHG emissions," said Brandon Cowart, CEO of H Cycle. "As we advance through the next phase of the regulatory and permitting process, we are deeply committed to continuing our robust engagement with CalRecycle and the communities of Pittsburg and Contra Costa County, with the mutual goal of protecting our planet for future generations."

To reduce methane emissions generated by landfills through organic waste collection, California Senate Bill 1383 (SB 1383) requires local jurisdictions to implement programs to reach the enumerated levels in reducing organic waste. As of January 1, 2024, local governments are now required to enforce these methods. With the Article 2 Determination, H Cycle's cutting-edge technology is poised to be an effective tool to help California achieve its clean energy goals through a twofold approach, by diverting post-recycled organic waste from landfills and converting this waste through non-combustion thermal conversion into green hydrogen to fuel emission-free medium/heavy-duty truck fleets.

"We are fully supportive of CalRecycle's Article 2 Determination. H Cycle's technology is a viable way to reduce landfill disposal, bringing Contra Costa County a step closer to achieving the diversion targets outlined by SB 1383. We are enthusiastic about building this innovative technology in Pittsburg which will help meet our local goals and reach the California Air Resource Board's zero-emission transportation vision," said Federal D. Glover, Supervisor of Contra Costa County District Five.

To produce green hydrogen from organic waste, H Cycle intends to build and operate several facilities in California, starting with a flagship facility in Pittsburg. For the Pittsburg facility, H Cycle is currently advancing through a California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and expects that the City of Pittsburg will release the Draft EIR later this month. Additionally, the Pittsburg facility was selected by the ARCHES California hydrogen hub as a Tier 1 project and expects to receive up to $30 million of grant funding to support project development and construction.

"By converting local waste into renewable energy, creating local clean energy sector jobs, and bolstering green economic development, the proposed H Cycle facility is poised to make a positive impact in Pittsburg and our community," said Assemblymember Timothy Grayson (D-Concord). "I look forward to partnering with H Cycle to work towards making a dent in addressing California's massive landfill problem and helping meet our state's ambitious climate goals."

H Cycle's projects throughout California are aimed at helping to address the state's net zero emissions target by working with local jurisdictions to divert waste and create renewable hydrogen energy. As the project moves through California's stringent permitting and regulatory process, H Cycle will work closely with the City of Pittsburg, Contra Costa County region, and community members to ensure transparency and inclusivity throughout each step.

About H Cycle

H Cycle produces renewable, low-carbon hydrogen using an innovative waste processing system and thermal conversion, redirecting municipal and organic waste away from the landfill. The company's principles include: 1) recycle what is recyclable; 2) divert local, non-recyclable waste away from landfills – avoiding harmful methane production; 3) extract renewable hydrogen to decarbonize local and regional transportation, reducing local air emissions. The Company has multiple projects in development in the western US. H Cycle's corporate investors include Azimuth Capital Management, ENEOS, and the Larsen-Lam Climate Change Initiative.

For more information, visit www.hcycle.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jillian Hegedus

[email protected]

832.692.3792

SOURCE H Cycle