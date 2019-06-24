H-E-B Accelerates Its Investment In Digital With New Eastside Tech Hub In Austin

"Having a shared space like this is crucial to both H-E-B Digital and Favor's rapid growth," said Jag Bath, H-E-B chief digital officer and Favor CEO. "The Eastside Tech Hub enables us to have a strong tech presence in both Austin and San Antonio, while fostering a better connection between our teams across the two cities."

H-E-B worked with IA Interior Architects to fully customize the recently renovated warehouse space. The two-story, open office concept offers a variety of dynamic work areas spread throughout the floor plan, including open collaboration areas, individual work spaces and over 50 meeting rooms of varying sizes, equipped with advanced technology and video conferencing capabilities. To foster continued collaboration between its San Antonio and Austin-based Partners, the retailer will provide shuttle rides between the two cities on Wi-Fi enabled buses throughout the work week.

Additionally, the modern office boasts a coffee bar featuring local roasteries, a lounge area, a large events space and a wellness center featuring a rock-climbing wall, curated fitness classes, bike parking and showers. Located at 2416 East Sixth Street, the office space is walking distance to several restaurants, coffee shops, breweries and the 7th Street H-E-B store, which is undergoing a major renovation that will offer a world-class shopping experience.

The new workspace celebrates the unique identities of both H-E-B and Favor as well as their shared Texas heritage, and includes meeting rooms named after H-E-B brand products, famous personal assistants from popular culture — a nod to Favor's Runners — and Texas landmarks and cities. Decorative accents, such as brick and tile sourced by D'Hanis Brick in San Antonio, handmade furniture from Marfa and plants native to the Lone Star State, thoughtfully integrate Texas throughout the interior design. The space also features the work of several Texas-based makers and artists, including portraits and murals by Will Bryant, multimedia art by R.F. Alvarez and installations by Cody Barber.

This investment in thriving East Austin reflects H-E-B's enduring commitment to the communities it serves. To commemorate the opening of the Eastside Tech Hub, H-E-B and Favor will make $100,000 in charitable gifts to support hundreds of students in Austin and San Antonio via STEM-based summer camps and programs, such as Code2College in Central Texas, the Austin Pre-freshman Engineering Program at Huston-Tillotson University, Video Game Camp at Austin Community College and Youth Code Jam in San Antonio and Austin.

"As a digital retail leader, this dynamic workplace reflects our commitment to better serve our people and communities. Investing in our schools and children allows us to help build the next generation of technology innovators right here in Texas," said Bath.

The Eastside Tech Hub will initially house hundreds of Favor team members and H-E-B Digital Partners, with room to grow as both companies continue further investing in their teams to drive digital innovation. H-E-B Digital, in Austin and San Antonio, and Favor are both actively hiring across all areas of expertise, including product management, product design and software engineering. Career opportunities can be found on the H-E-B Careers and Favor websites.

About H-E-B

H-E-B, with sales of $26 billion, operates 400 stores in Texas and Mexico. Known for its innovation and community service, H-E-B celebrates its 114th anniversary this year. Recognized for its fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience and lowest prices. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs over 110,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. For more information, visit HEB.com and HEB.com/newsroom .

About Favor

Favor is the easiest way to get anything delivered in under an hour. Whether it's lunch at the office, a household shopping list or those errands you just don't have time for — your personal assistant (we call them Runners) can deliver it in just a few taps. Founded in 2013, in Austin, Texas, Favor has grown to service more than 130 cities across Texas with over 75,000 Runners and has delivered more than 15 million Favors to-date. For more information, visit favordelivery.com and follow Favor on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

