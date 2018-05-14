H-E-B Expands Leadership Team, Reflecting Growing Importance of Digital

"Jag is a leading national figure in the digital space and this appointment reflects the central importance of building out H-E-B's omnichannel service to meet customers' evolving needs and expectations," Otto said. "Our primary goal is to enable our customers to shop, pay for and receive their products in whatever way they choose – all while delivering an exceptional customer experience."

Bath said, "I'm excited to take on this new role as we accelerate H-E-B's efforts to become the digital industry leader in Texas. The investment we are making is reflective of the importance of building out new digital products and services to complement H-E-B's world-class brick-and-mortar stores."

Today's news is the latest in a series of announcements, strategic investments in technology, and partnerships that H-E-B has forged to enhance its digital offerings in Texas. In addition to Favor, these include HEBtoyou Delivery and H-E-B Curbside, which is available in over 100 locations and is on track to reach 200 locations in 2018. HEB.com also offers customers the ability to order and ship grocery, drugstore and general merchandise products to 48 states and military bases worldwide.

About H-E-B

H-E-B, with sales of $25 billion, operates 400 stores in Texas and Mexico. Known for its innovation and community service, H-E-B celebrates its 113th anniversary this year. Recognized for its fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience and lowest prices. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs over 109,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. For more information, visit HEB.com.

