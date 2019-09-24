H-E-B Offers Customers Safe Way To Dispose Unused Medications

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To curb the misuse of unused medication and prescription opioid abuse, H-E-B is providing its pharmacy customers with a free, effective medication disposal solution.

Now available at all H-E-B Pharmacy locations in Texas, DisposeRx is a non-toxic, safe solution for the disposal of unused or expired medications. When water and the DisposeRx powder are added to drugs, they are chemically and physically isolated in a polymer gel made from materials that are FDA approved for oral medications. Patients can use the product with pills, tablets, capsules, liquids and powders and can then throw away the vial in the household trash.

The innovative disposal solution is available to all pharmacy customers upon request. H-E-B's knowledgeable pharmacists can also counsel patients on all medication and on how to properly use DisposeRx.

"At H-E-B, the health and safety of our customers is a top priority," said Craig Norman, Senior Vice President, H-E-B Pharmacy. "As we see a rise in opioid abuse and other prescription drug misuse in communities across the nation, it's important that we offer our customers, at no cost, a safe, effective, easy-to-use disposal option they can use at home."

Additionally, to combat prescription drug abuse, H-E-B - in conjunction with the DEA - hosts drug-takeback days throughout the year where customers can bring unused medication to the store for proper disposal. H-E-B pharmacies also take great care to educate all customers on their medications and the potential of prescription drug abuse, and stocks Naloxone as an option for people at risk of experiencing opioid-related issues.

"We are thrilled that H-E-B has added DisposeRx packets to the list of quality products offered at their pharmacy counters," said William Simpson, President of DisposeRx. "Now supplied with an effective drug disposal solution and patient education, H-E-B pharmacists can talk with customers about the importance of disposing unused medications in a timely and appropriate way."

About H-E-B

H-E-B, with sales of $26 billion, operates 400 stores in Texas and Mexico. Known for its innovation and community service, H-E-B celebrates its 114th anniversary this year. Recognized for its fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience and lowest prices. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs over 116,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. For more information, visit and HEB.com/newsroom.

About DisposeRx

Based in North Carolina, DisposeRx, Inc., is dedicated to eradicating the misuse of leftover medication in order to decrease the risk of drug diversion, accidental poisonings, overdoses and death. The DisposeRx packet was designed to provide a simple, efficient and eco-friendly solution targeted for use at the site of the problem – the home medicine cabinet. When activated with water in the prescription vial containing leftover drugs, the proprietary powder forms a thick gel, making the medication unusable and allowing for the safe disposal in the household trash. For more information, please visit www.DisposeRx.com or call 1-844.456.1600.

