H-E-B Recalls Sauté Pans Due to Laceration Hazard

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/HEB-Recalls-Saut-Pans-Due-to-Laceration-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Kitchen & Table 5.5 qt. Sauté Pan with glass lid

Hazard: The glass lid can crack or shatter during normal use, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sauté pans with glass lid and return them to H‑E‑B for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

H-E-B toll-free at 855-432-4438 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.heb.com and click on Product Recalls for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 12,000

Description:

This recall involves H-E-B's Kitchen & Table 5.5 qt. Sauté Pans with glass lids. The affected products were sold in red and gray. There is a Kitchen & Table logo and production date code on the bottom of the pans. Only pans with a date code from 05/2018 through 12/2018 are included in the recall.

Incidents/Injuries: H-E-B received eight reports of the glass lid cracking or shattering, including one report of an eye injury.

Sold At: H‑E‑B stores in Texas and online at www.heb.com from May 2018 through January 2019 for about $30.

Importer: H‑E‑B Grocery Company, LLC, of San Antonio, Texas

Distributor: H‑E‑B Grocery Company, LLC, of San Antonio, Texas

Manufacturer: YongChuang Industry & Trade Co. Ltd, of China

Manufactured in: China

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Recall Number: 19-080

