H-E-B® to Officially Sponsor "CARS as STARS" Showcase at Celebrity Fan Fest

"CARS as STARS" is free for all Celebrity Fan Fest ticket holders and will take place June 14-16, 2019 at the Freeman Expo Halls and Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio.

"We are super excited to be a part of the 'CARS as STARS' exhibit and know it will be a huge hit with both kids and adults in San Antonio," said Cory Basso, Group Vice President Marketing and Advertising for H-E-B.

"The 'CARS as STARS' exhibit will give attendees a unique opportunity to view a carefully curated selection of the most iconic vehicles in Hollywood and we are thrilled to announce that H-E-B will be the title sponsor for this one-of-a-kind showcase," said PMX Events President Bob Wills. "With famous vehicles from top franchises such as 'Transformers,' 'Back to the Future,' 'Star Wars' and 'Batman,' this showcase will be one of the many highlights of the weekend so get ready to meet your favorite car stars."

"CARS as STARS" will feature:

Lightning McQueen and Mater of "Cars"

Bumblebee® replica car, Optimus Prime® replica truck and Barricade® of "Transformers"

"Star Wars" Landspeeder, Millennium Falcon Cockpit and Rey's Speeder

The 1966 Batmobile

Ecto-1 of "Ghostbusters"

DeLorean of "Back to the Future"

Shaggin Wagon of "Dumb and Dumber"

Black Beauty of "Green Hornet"

K.I.T.T of "Knight Rider"

1970 Plymouth Roadrunner driven by Michelle Rodriguez in "Fast and Furious"

in "Fast and Furious" The "Jurassic Park" SUV and Raptor

Bluesmobile of "The Blues Brothers"

The Mystery Machine of "Scooby Doo"

Herbie of "The Love Bug"

Munster Koach and Dragula Hot Rod of "The Munsters"

Charlie The Impala of "Supernatural"

The "A-Team" van

Official 1995 Indy 500 Pace Car

The Good Humor® ice cream truck

Tickets for Celebrity Fan Fest are now available for purchase online only at CelebrityFanFest.com. Event doors will open at 2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 and 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 16. All VIP ticket holders and Fast Pass buyers will be admitted into the event each day 30-60 minutes early.

